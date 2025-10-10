“Newsies” opens at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg  

Masterworx Community Theater opened Disney’s “Newsies” musical this weekend. The show will run from Oct. 9 to 12, at the Historic Academy Theatre in Downtown Lynchburg.

Although the musical production is set to run for only one weekend, audiences will be able to enjoy five shows over the course of the production’s running.

Artistic Director for Masterworx and Director of “Newsies,” Michelle Velastegui, said this production started in July with workshops and over 150 auditions.

Velastegui emphasized that throughout the process, it was important to focus on Masterworx’s mission: to be a family-friendly, Christ-centered community theater.

“We have 15 family units on stage. Parents with their children on stage, siblings and couples,” Velastegui said.

Velastegui graduated from Liberty University with a degree in business and has been producing and directing within the Lynchburg community for over 40 years.

She said she is excited to bring this play to life with the help of her amazing team.

“Masterworx is here because of the people, and I am just one piece; nothing happens by me — it is my team, my cast, my crew,” Velastegui said. “Everybody comes together because they love it.”

Playing the lead role of Jack Kelly, Matt Owen has been performing since 2014. He said he hopes this production will remind audiences of the importance of standing up for what you believe in.

“‘Newsies’ is a very well-known show, so I hope people see how strong a message can be when everyone comes together,” Owen said. “I think we’re craving that in our society right now. This show does a great job of showing the benefits of what can come when you stand together.”

Owen also hopes that audiences will appreciate the hard work that each cast and crew member has put in.

“It’s big shoes to fill, but at the same time, we’ve got to make it our own. I think audiences are going to really enjoy it, they’re going to love the familiarity of what ‘Newsies’ is, but they’re also going to see a new take on it.”

For a list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit https://academycenter.org/event/masterworx-presents-newsies/