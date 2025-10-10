Former UK prime minister speaks to Liberty Students, encourages them to preserve freedom and democracy 

Former U.K. prime minister, the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson addressed students from the Vines Center stage during Convocation Oct. 8 to discuss problems within the geopolitical arena and what needs to happen to preserve democratic governments.

Johnson, who formerly served as mayor of London, member of Parliament and foreign secretary before assuming his role as U.K. prime minister from 2019-2022, started his speech by describing the importance of free speech and freedom of thought in society. He said Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination is an immense tragedy.

“(Kirk is a) martyr to our unalienable right as human beings to say what is in our hearts and what we honestly think,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the totalitarian regimes and harsh government systems of countries like China, Russia and North Korea must not prevail over democracy. He said it is sobering when the democracies of today blur the lines and begin operating like China and Russia.

Johnson explained the “freedom-loving spirit of the American people” which supported former President Ronald Reagan during the end of the Cold War is still needed to protect democracy.

“We need all the strength and clarity and determination that was shown by Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Jerry Falwell,” Johnson said. “Standing up to tyranny because the autocracies of the world are gaining ground every day and I’m afraid that the West — us — looks ever weaker and more confused.”

In light of the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 7th attacks on Israel, Johnson said it is essential that the Middle East’s sole democracy be protected from Islamic-terrorist organizations like Hamas. The former prime minister said Iran’s funding of Hamas’ military arsenal must end as well as Iran’s partnership with Russia.

He described how Russia has also been partnering with the North Korean military and using China’s technology to attack Ukraine.

“But at this moment, I can tell you, Vladimir Putin is using Iranian-designed drones and North Korean troops and Chinese cash to kill innocent Ukrainians in their own homes,” Johnson said.

He said more monetary aid should be given to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and that Putin must be stopped.

Towards the end of his speech, Johnson described the necessity of protecting a democratic republic like America’s.

“We Brits accept that here in America, you have an extra sense of boundless possibility,” Johnson said. “The freedom to channel this prodigious energy wherever you want, and of course it’s partly bound up by your wonderful Constitution, and its amendments that protect the citizen from the coercion of the state. And it’s part of the whole history of America because this was a country that was literally conceived in liberty.”

Former UK prime minister, the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson spoke at Convocation Oct. 8, 2025. Photo Credit Jordan Blabey Liberty Champion.

In an interview after Convocation, Johnson described his thoughts on the geopolitical sphere.

He said aside from providing monetary aid to countries in war like Israel and Ukraine, world leaders should also strive to prevent creating a “moral equivalence” between totalitarianism, communism and democracy. He said democracy has to be defended.

“I think that the most important thing is to show that we are standing by the people that … believe in our values. I think that we should show that democracy matters … ,” Johnson said.

As for students who wish to enter the political arena in the future, Johnson said it is vital to be established in a different career field before jumping into politics. He said it is helpful to work in a field like business or law in order to save money. Johnson credited his start in journalism to successfully holding political office.

“My advice would be do it, but do something else first, don’t just be a politician person,” Johnson said.

He said people should not be seeking after politics for the money. Instead, future politicians should work hard to save their money, so that while they are in office, they are more committed to serving their constituents and country, instead of their wallet.

