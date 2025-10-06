Office of Security and Public Safety helps students stay safe

September marks the start of National Preparedness Month, recognized by emergency response agencies in all levels across the country like Liberty University’s response departments. Many departments across Liberty’s campus play a role in emergency preparedness for the university.

The Office of Security and Public Safety (OSPS) leads the charge for campus preparedness at Liberty. The office contains both the Liberty University Police Department, the Emergency Management and Community Engagement (EMCE), Environmental Health & Safety and Access Control. OSPS exists to maintain a safe environment on campus in any type of emergency.

The mission of OSPS is to serve the Liberty community by ensuring that Liberty’s public safety measures are outstanding and top-notch. According to its website, OSPS seeks to protect through Chirst-centered service in all they do. Their goal is to serve God by keeping the student body safe and secure.

“It is our daily mission to honor the Lord,” EMCE Senior Community Engagement Analyst John-Wesley Sloan said.

The department seeks to shine the light of Christ both within the university and beyond. They routinely work with outside agencies ranging from the National Weather Service, municipal and state agencies, or even other university police departments like Virginia Tech University and Old Dominion University’s campus security teams.

EMCE Director Jeff Hurtak said these partnerships are a way for OSPS to share the love of Christ with the greater community.

“When we have schools and states and cities come visit this school and this campus, they’ll see through our actions what we believe in, who this school is and that we’re here to serve,” Hurtak said.

OSPS focuses on preparedness during all months of the year, not just September. Students may not be conscious of emergency readiness as they go about their lives, which is why the mission of the office is so important to the university.

“Liberty University is daily working to ensure the safety of every member of our community,” Sloan said.

Although OSPS does all it can to maintain the university’s readiness, campus preparedness is dependent on the people who make up the community. The office provides a wide range of resources to keep students and staff prepared for emergencies. For the community, preparedness begins with knowledge of available safety resources.

The blue light stations located around campus are one of these safety resources. Call buttons on these stations can be used in an emergency to bring help to the location. The lights are easily visible from a distance and are strategically located for emergency scenarios.

Another resource is the Champion Safe app, available for download on mobile devices. The app has a variety of features for students to use in the case of an emergency. Some of these features include emergency plans, a tip line and a mobile blue light function.

In addition to these resources, the university has an emergency alert system that sends notifications to students and staff about any emergency situations on or around campus. Sirens are located around campus to alert for severe weather or other crisis situations.

For more information on how students can participate in campus preparedness, reach out to EMCE or visit the OSPS webpage at www.liberty.edu/security-public-safety.

Zampella is a news writer for the Liberty Champion.