Matt Redman headlines worship week

Liberty University emphasized the importance of worship throughout the first week of October through campus-wide events. Convocation and Campus Community featured Christian, English singer-songwriter Matt Redman. His main performance took place on the Vines Center stage Oct. 3. Students had the chance to pause, lift their eyes toward Jesus and remember what it means to be a people marked by praise.

On Wednesday, Liberty hosted its fifth Hymnology Convocation.

The verse of the event was Colossians 3:16: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”

This verse set the tone for the morning as the Liberty community joined together in worship with hymns that have stood the test of time.

As voices across the Vines Center united in familiar hymns, it was clear that these songs still carry truth and power today. President Dondi Costin took a moment onstage to remind students that the purpose of hymns is to glorify God.

Hymnology Convocation served to reiterate for students that worship is not just about style or preference — worship is about coming to God with a heart of praise no matter the season. Later that evening, students gathered to worship during Campus Community.

On Friday, the focus of Convocation turned again to worship as Liberty welcomed Redman to lead the students in song. Redman and the Liberty Worship Collective led students in worship with songs like “10,000 Reasons,” which helped students recall the verse Psalm 103:1: “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name.”

The Vines Center became one united choir, lifting up songs that declared God’s holiness and faithfulness. With every lyric, the focus shifted away from the platform and toward the presence of God, reminding students that worship is about exalting God above all else.

Hebrews 13:15 says to “let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that acknowledge his name.” This verse captures the essence of what happened across Liberty this week. In every gathering, voices were raised, and hearts were stirred, and Jesus was glorified.

Junior Erin Them had the opportunity to attend Convocation this week.

“To have the privilege of being led in worship by a seasoned artist was amazing,” Them said. “Throne room language seems to be filling most spaces and music right now, so for that to have come up again and spoken to, regarding the holiness of God, was additionally great. I appreciate time set aside for solely worship, and I enjoyed having a week to experience just that.”

Together, Hymnology, Convocation and Campus Community created a rhythm of worship that shaped Liberty’s campus this week. Whether through deep truths of hymns, the weekly gathering of Campus Community or the global songs of Redman, each moment drew students closer to Christ. Worship looked different in each setting, but the heart and purpose remained the same: to lift the name of Jesus.

Clardy is an intern for the Liberty Champion.