Liberty Field Hockey earns fifth shut out of the season against ODU

The Liberty University Field Hockey team delivered its fifth shutout of the season to defeat Old Dominion University at home Oct. 4.

The first quarter began with a hot start as a penalty corner shot was hit by ODU less than one minute into game play.

The attempt was blocked by the Lady Flames offense and led to them being awarded a penalty corner of their own.

Liberty senior midfielder Lou Combrinck inserted the ball and to sophomore defender Dara Semmartin, who made a shot on goal that was blocked.

The minutes on the game clock ticked away as Liberty and ODU fought for possession after the penalty corner, with the ball going in and out of each team’s passing lanes.

During the final minutes of the first quarter, the Lady Flames maintained possession and kept the ball past the 50-yard line, keeping pressure the Lady Monarchs defense.

Liberty came out of the gate with amped up momentum to begin the second quarter as freshman forward Zoé Gaillard took a shot within two minutes of play, but it did not result in a score.

Liberty and ODU then spent most of the second quarter taking turns trading possession.

After Liberty successfully took control of the ball during the final two minutes of the quarter, the Lady Flames were awarded their second penalty quarter of the match.

However, the Lady Flames lost control in this attempt, breaking from the corner play, yet Liberty quickly regrouped to earn a second corner opportunity.

Combrinck inserted the ball yet again, where she successfully connected with Semmartin, who dished the ball to freshman defender Julieta Tornati for Liberty’s first and only goal of the game. Head Coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker praised her team’s success off of penalty corners.

“The corners are exceptional, you know we got four of them and scored one of them. So (we’re) at 25%, which is our target goal every single game,” Parsley-Blocker said.

Going into the third quarter, the Lady Flames held a 1-0 lead over the Lady Monarchs and fought hard to keep it. The ODU offense pressured the Lady Flames as they got in a shot on goal, but it was deflected by freshman goalkeeper Diane Saint Martin.

Parsley-Blocker was proud of her team’s defense against the Lady Monarchs.

“It’s something we really pride ourselves in. We want to be the best defensive team in the country. We have a phenomenal goalkeeper back there as well,” Parsley-Blocker said.

Liberty maintained its 1-0 lead in the third, preventing any goals from ODU.

“Everyone is doing a great job. Everyone’s doing something and has a different role, and everyone is outstanding in their places,” Tornati said.

Toward the end of the quarter, Liberty was awarded their fourth penalty corner of the game. Combrinck attempted to connect her pass to Semmartin, but the Lady Flames were unable to capitalize on any more scoring opportunities.

Redshirt junior forward Tori Griffiths found the ball to shoot the ninth shot of the game for Liberty, but ODU’s goalie blocked the attempt.

After Griffiths shot, the clock was running low with four minutes remaining in the final quarter.

In a last-ditch effort, ODU subbed out their goalie to add an extra attacker on the field for an offensive advantage.

This move did not prove successful for the Lady Monarchs as the Liberty defense did not allow a shot to get by, finishing the day with a 1-0 victory.

Next, the Lady Flames will take on Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

Stewart is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.