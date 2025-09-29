Monarchs rain on Liberty’s fire

Liberty University’s Football team took its fourth straight loss, falling to Old Dominion University 21-7 during a rainy Saturday night game Sept. 27 in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Flames faced several challenges including a hostile crowd, a sidelined starting quarterback and less than desirable weather conditions.

Redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Vasko, who injured his shoulder against James Madison University, was questionable heading into the game, but despite making the trip to the 757, he did not gear up to play. This absence allowed redshirt freshman Michael Merdinger to make his first career start.

Liberty began with a hot start, electing to receive the opening kickoff to take it 54 yards and set up a solid field position for the opening drive. The drive ultimately stalled, and the Flames missed a 46-yard field goal.

The weather played a factor early as ODU drove down the field and was on the brink of scoring when junior running back Trequan Jones fumbled at the 5-yard line, and senior safety Brylan Green recovered. The Flames could not capitalize on the turnover, and the first quarter ended 0-0.

After getting pinned deep in its own territory following an ODU punt, Liberty gave the ball right back after redshirt sophomore running back Evan Dickens fumbled at the 3-yard line. Dickens left the game after being evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the field.

With 13:15 remaining in the second quarter, the third fumble of the half occurred as ODU redshirt freshman running back Maurki James lost the ball on the 2-yard line during third-and-goal.

The Monarchs scored on their next two drives thanks to touchdowns by junior wide receiver TJ Johnson and junior wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas. Things continued to go downhill for the Flames as Green was carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury. At halftime, ODU led Liberty 14-0.

“It could have been easily 21-0 there at halftime and they get the ball. It could’ve got out of hand,” Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said. “For them to get the turnovers, it kept us in the game and gave us an opportunity to come into halftime and regroup.”

Liberty struggled offensively, gaining 71 yards in seven drives during the first half with nothing to show for it.

As the rain began to clear, Liberty’s momentum begun to build. After an interception by senior safety A’Khori Jones, the Flames began driving down the field on their most explosive play of the game.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Donte Lee Jr. caught a 53-yard pass, putting Liberty in the red zone for the first time. Redshirt senior running back Julian Gray capped off the drive, hurdling defenders into the end zone from 4 yards out to put Liberty back in the game. The Flames, however, were still down 14-7 with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

The Flames defense continued its momentum after the Monarchs missed a 52-yard field goal, giving the Liberty offense an opportunity to tie the game from its own 34-yard line. However, late in the third quarter, the Flames faced a fourth-and-2 and elected to go for it, but freshman quarterback Ethan Houcks’ run was stifled, and the Flames turned it over on downs.

ODU capitalized on that momentum and delivered the final blow as Thomas broke free for a 55-yard touchdown to put the Monarchs up 21-7 with 13:17 remaining.

From there, each team traded possessions back and forth until ODU took over with 4:03 remaining. Then, the Monarchs picked two crucial first downs to put this game out of reach for the Flames.

The Flames were held to a season low in yards, gaining only 210 total yards on the day. Both defenses took advantage of the slippery conditions, causing a combined 7 turnovers between the two teams.

In Merdinger’s first career start, he finished 6-of-11 for 77 yards through the air. Liberty’s offense has been held in check for two consecutive games, gaining under 300 total yards and under 100 passing yards per game.

Following the game, Chadwell commented on the growth needed from Liberty’s offense as the season progresses.

“We’ve got to be better at every position on offense,” Chadwell said. “… We’ve got to do a better job overall, but you can’t come out of a game with less than 80 yards passing, and you can’t do that if you want to win in college football.”

The Flames will take a week off before playing the University of Texas El Paso on the road Oct. 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Watch live on CBS Sports Network.

Stacy is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.