Dressing for any Forecast: Four Campus Style Tips for Unpredictable Fall Weather  

One thing Liberty University students can count on during the unpredictable Virginia weather is that deciding what to wear on any given day can be a struggle. Virginia is no joke when it comes to temperature changes, leaving students dressed perfectly for the morning chill, but sweating by the afternoon. To solve this constant battle during autumn, these four comfortable fashion tips will help anyone hoping to adjust to the fluctuating fall temperatures.

1.) Layering is your friend.

Layering is the secret to being cozy this fall. Think base layer, middle layer and outer layer. For example, a thin cotton top can serve as a base layer, and a cashmere sweater or knit top as your middle layer. Adding a jacket on top, maybe denim, leather or a rain jacket to keep things light, completes the look and help escape the autumn chill in the mornings.

“I like sweaters you can just put on,” freshman Maddie Wojnarowski said. “I think they just really match the fall vibe and keep you warm.”

2.) Accessorize for warmth.

When fall rolls around, it is time to bring out the accessories. Beanies, scarves, gloves and socks are all simple accessories that can keep you warm in the morning but are easy to throw in your bag by the time the heat of the afternoon arrives.

Photo by Bailey Myrick Liberty Champion.

3.) Utilize natural fibers.

Natural fibers are a secret weapon for fluctuating fall weather. Cotton, linen or silk are breathable fabrics that can be layered without feeling too heavy.

“I think natural fibers are very helpful,” assistant fashion professor Kim Cashman said. “They breathe well, they are good for your body, they are good for your skin.”

4.) Invest in a capsule wardrobe.

Capsule wardrobes make your layering simple all season long. Utilize neutral shades like tans, browns, whites, creams and maybe some pops of color in a statement piece here and there. Not only do these colors make you look sharp and match fall perfectly, but they also attract less heat compared to other colors, helping students stay cool during those warm afternoons.

Myrick is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.