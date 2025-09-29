Creating memorable dining experiences: A Day with Theresa Mays 

At 7 a.m., the Reber-Thomas Dining Center holds a quiet stillness. It’s the calm before the daily hustle of thousands of students, and in this quiet, Theresa Mays begins her work.

Mays daily prepares her cart — a station of napkins, sanitizer, gloves, a dish bin and condiments — readying herself for the day ahead.

For 23 years, Mays has been a foundational part of the Liberty University dining experience. While her primary role is maintaining a clean and orderly seating area, her impact comes from the consistency and care she brings to a space that serves as a temporary home for countless students.

Her day is a steady cycle of movement. Mays walks her section, clearing plates, cups and wiping tables to ensure every student is met with a clean space. She finds her motivation not in the tasks themselves, but in the people she serves.

“The students are my favorite part of my day,” Mays said.

According to Mays, her positive interactions with students are the reason she has never experienced a bad day of work. Many upperclassmen and coworkers might recognize her as the “coffee lady,” a title earned from years spent managing the coffee station.

“I serve anywhere but I love the comfort kitchen — the main line,” Mays said. “I worked there for years.”

Her adaptability and long-term presence have made her a familiar face across the dining hall, a quiet constant in the ever-changing flow of campus life.

This steady, caring presence is rooted in her background. Mays said she is one of 10 siblings and as a mother herself, Mays sees students as more than just passing faces. This perspective transforms her work from a simple job into a form of service, creating a welcoming atmosphere in a large, bustling hall.

When her break comes, she finds a moment of peace at Sparky’s with an order of tacos. Once her shift ends at 3 p.m., she has a 10-minute commute home. Later that evening, she opts for a simple routine to unwind, usually consisting of watching her favorite TV shows and enjoying a snack before preparing for the next day of work.

“I like what I do,” Mays said. “I do my work and basically, I don’t have any regrets.”

Angelov is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.