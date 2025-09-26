Virginia 10-Miler set to race Saturday

Liberty University once again plans to make a strong showing at the Virginia 10-Miler Races, with more than 337 students, faculty and staff currently signed up to represent Team Liberty in this year’s races.

Liberty has been involved in this event for over a decade, cementing its role as one of the largest and most spirited teams on the course. For the university, participation in the Virginia 10-Miler events is more than just a fitness challenge: It is a tradition that unites Flames across campus.

While Campus Recreation does not host formal training sessions, runners can take advantage of community training opportunities through Riverside Runners and the Lynchburg Road Runners Club, which organize group runs and events in the weeks leading up to race day.

For those not lacing up their running shoes, volunteering is another way to get involved. Students can help with packet pick-up or assist with race-day operations with the ability to earn CSER credit for their service.

The impact of the event reaches far beyond fitness. Many Liberty runners share stories of how the race has encouraged them both personally and spiritually, including Campus Recreation’s Associate Director of Communications & Personnel Kate Yachere who ran in last year’s Virginia 4-Miler.

“I started running in the summer of 2024 as a way to help me process a difficult situation I was going through in my personal life,” Yachere said. “I signed up for the Virginia 4-Miler through Liberty as a goal for myself. The race was such a great experience. The atmosphere was fun and encouraging, the course was challenging, and I accomplished my goal with a great time.”

Each Team Liberty runner will receive a commemorative T-shirt in a tradition that fosters unity and school pride as participants line up at the starting line in matching gear.

With over 300 Flames running side by side, Liberty’s presence at the Virginia 10-Miler Race continues to showcase the strength of its community, one stride at a time.

