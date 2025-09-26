KB praises in concert at the Vines Center

Student Activities brought Christian hip-hop legend KB to the Vines Center along with LU Praise for a performance Friday Sept. 19 during the first College for a Weekend of the semester.

Best known for his songs “Church Clap” and “Hold Me Back,” KB kept attendees on their feet throughout the performance with students, family members, CFAW guests and Lynchburg locals chiming in for the concert. KB was welcomed back to Liberty Mountain after his last performance on campus during Convocation in 2023.

The Christian rap artist has created a name for himself with several of his notable songs over the past 15 years reaching the tops of Billboard charts and earning awards. According to Billboard, KB’s first album, “Weight and Glory,” spent a week at the No. 1 spot on the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums charts while also reaching No. 34 on the Billboard 200. His most recent release, “His Glory Alone II,” won the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Rap Album of the Year in 2024.

Photo by Jordan Blabey.

Freshman Sylvia Janssens said she enjoys listening to KB’s music.

“I loved it so much, especially the last song. ‘Worship in the Moshpit’ is one of my favorites of his,” Janssens said.

Following KB, Student Activities has more concerts and events planned for this semester including vocalist Gracie Binion, themed bingo and trivia nights, Open Mics, Big Screen Movie Nights, and the biggest event of the semester, Christmas Coffeehouse.

For details about future events, check out www.liberty.edu/sa.

Yike is a student activities writer.