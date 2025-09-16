Young Americans for Freedom holds Never Forget Project to honor victims of 9/11

Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) held its annual Never Forget Project event Sept. 10, followed by a speaking event on Sept. 11 featuring Associate Professor of Government Scott Roenicke ’s account of his 9/11 experience in the Pentagon.

The Never Forget Project event took place on the Academic Lawn, where students placed nearly 3,000 flags to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11 attacks. YAF has chapters across the United States, and they are led by YAF National to organize flag plantings on each campus.

YAF campus president senior Madison Kelly described the importance of participating in the Never Forget project.

“Just because it (9/11) was 24 years ago doesn’t mean it still isn’t impacting individuals today,” Kelly said.

Kelly said it is vital for the student body to join together and remember the fallen from 9/11.

“I just love the meaning behind it, and how, as students, we get to make an impact on other people, and how we get to honor those who lost their lives. It’s just very special that YAF gets to do something like this,” said junior Claire Madsen.

Madison attended Wheaton Academy, the same high school as Todd Beamer, one of the passengers who stormed the cabin of the last hijacked plane, Flight 93, and saved countless lives.

“A lot of us … weren’t even alive at the time … and this is just a great way … of keeping that memory alive,” said junior Troy Erickson, vice president of Liberty’s YAF chapter, who also attended Wheaton Academy.

Sophomore Greyson Sanborn, treasurer at Liberty’s YAF chapter, had a relative who was a first responder on the day of 9/11 and responded to the tragedy.

“Having a personal connection to it (9/11) definitely makes it more meaningful to me, especially being from a generation where most students … weren’t alive during it,” Sanborn said.

Next, YAF held a speaking event Sept. 11, 2025, where they hosted Roenicke to speak about his experience being in the Pentagon on 9/11. Roenicke formerly worked with the U.S. Department of Defense, negotiating with Russia over nuclear arms control, and was an advisor to eight Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Roenicke recalled coming into work the morning of 9/11. It was like any other workday. However, it quickly escalated as the news of the attacks on the Twin Towers came over the television. A loud impact noise was heard in the building soon after. Roenicke, whose office had recently been moved, was initially unaware of the explosion and took no notice of the loud sound. Soon, however, news of the attack on the Pentagon came. Roenicke and the other staff evacuated.

“The day before … my wife told me she was pregnant with my little daughter … All I could think about was that I had to get out for my family – to meet that little girl who ended up graduating from Liberty University last year,” Roenicke said.

Soon after, Roenicke was assigned to work with partners to track down Islamic fundamentalist terrorists. He harbored a deep hatred for them for 12 years, working with other countries to defeat al-Quida and other terrorist organizations.

One day, however, God spoke to him in a moment that changed his life. Roenicke said that while God did not speak audibly, he understood the thought God placed in his heart loud and clear: a message that God had died for the Islamic fundamentalists and that Roenicke needed to forgive them.

“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Roenicke said.

Roenicke referred to the apostle Paul, once the persecuting Saul, who God redeemed. This, to Roenicke, was very similar to what God could do in the hearts of Islamic terrorists. In fact, Roenicke told the story of a now Iraqi pastor who was a former al-Quida leader. This man saw a vision of Jesus Christ beckoning to him in a dream and then met a missionary, who led him to salvation.

“They are redeemable, every single one of them … God is all about redeeming people, even terrorists,” Roenicke said.

Roenicke pointed to the shooting of Charlie Kirk on Sept.10 and spoke of his hope for the shooter’s redemption. Roenicke said that if God could redeem Paul and Islamic fundamentalist terrorists, he could also redeem the shooter. Roenicke urged his audience to forgive those they had not forgiven. He noted that Jesus died for all because He loves every individual and would have as many as would receive Him come to the knowledge of the truth and be saved.

“He talked about how we should forgive the guy that shot Charlie Kirk, which isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but we should forgive and pray for the guy that shot Charlie Kirk, that he would come to receive Christ as Savior,” said Charlie Gorrill, who attended the speech. “He (Kirk’s shooter) can always be saved. He can always be led to Christ. I think we should be praying … for him,” said junior John Bishop.

Danilson is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.