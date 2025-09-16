The FACS fashion show designer launch reveals this year’s fashion theme 

Golden light from the chandelier reflected off the marble pillars and floor as designers and models sat in anticipation at the Family Consumer & Sciences Fashion Show Designer’s Launch Sept. 8 in the DeMoss Hall Grand Lobby. The room hushed as fashion show director Emma Ramis approached the podium and the screen flashed to reveal the title of the department’s 20th Annual Spring Fashion Show: “Selah.”

“Selah: Reflecting Legacy of Fashion,” Ramis said. “Selah is a Hebrew word for a moment of reflection … so designers are inspired to design based on what got them into fashion: Someone in their family, who they are in Christ, or they can use a physical representation of shine.”

Selah is seen at the end of many Psalms written by David and it means pause and reflection. This year, both current students and alumni are invited to join in celebrating a bright history with an even brighter future. While the designers are encouraged to sparkle and shine using sequins and jewels, they are also taking this time to reflect on their own lives as designers and as people.

“These students have been gifted with skills and abilities that they are developing,” program director Kim Cashman said. “And for many of them, it’s their passion, and they want to develop their passion because God gives us those individually.”

The designer launch is the first event of the fashion season and readies the designers for their steps toward the stage in the spring. Over the next several months, designers will work on their pieces and gain the experience necessary for their future careers.

Although many of the designers are fashion majors, this event is open to all residential undergraduate students who have experience sewing. In order to apply, the students must present three items that they have sewn or altered in any way. As the process continues, they have a series of sewing checkpoints that add to the point system, which will be applied to their scores at the fashion show.

The community built during the months-long process of designing, sewing, redesigning and modeling has been a large part of both the designers’ and models’ lives. They are able to fellowship together while working on their projects, as well as outside of the sewing lab.

The designers and models make connections and build friendships in the fashion community, which can help them at school and after graduation. As they work together, the focus and importance of faith also grows as they prepare to work in a largely secular industry.

“It’s so important to me in this department to encourage them to use their gifts for God’s glory,” Cashman said. “We can change the culture of this industry and be lights for Christ.”

As the participants prepare their designs and their hearts for the upcoming show, they are called back to the theme “Selah” and reflect on their journey that made them realize their passion for the fashion industry. With their models, they will be able to tell their story through their designs and represent Christ in their work.

“We’re excited to send them out as missionaries in this field and be a light for him,” Cashman said.

The fashion department will also be hosting a model casting event on September 23rd and 25th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in DeMoss room 1284. This event will give models and designers an opportunity to connect and begin working together for the Spring Fashion Show in April.

