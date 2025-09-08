Students enjoy mock Slumber Party 

Students enjoyed an evening of sleepover-themed activities at the Slumber Party event hosted by Student Activities in the LaHaye Event Space Aug. 29.

Kicking off at 9 p.m., students enjoyed a wide array of fun activities, such as playing video games like Mario Kart and Wii Sports or making crafts with friends. There was also an assortment of snacks and refreshments available for students to enjoy, including a popcorn bar featuring a variety of toppings and seasonings.

“The Student Activities team (was) so good and fun. That was the most fun I’ve had in three weeks,” junior Rocco Aobury said.

Aobury also performed “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie “Moana” by Auli’i Cravalho on stage for the karaoke competition.

Student Activities hosted Slumber Party for the first time last year on Oct. 4, in an effort to restore the nostalgia of a childhood sleepover to students.

“The idea for Slumber Party came from wanting to provide students a way to hang out in a fun and nostalgic setting,” said Mary Richey, an event supervisor for Student Activities.

The event was such a success that Student Activities decided to add it to the fall semester’s event schedule.

“The goal of Slumber Party is to give students a chance to relax, hang out and feel like a kid again,” Richey said. “We’re aiming to provide an event where students can be off their phone, unplug and get to know fellow Liberty students.”

Student Activities offers events throughout the entire semester to continue the fun for the student body. For a full list of Student Activities’ upcoming events, visit www.liberty.edu/sa.

Somers is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.