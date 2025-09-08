Lynchburg City Council reopens debate on services for elderly

The Lynchburg City Council voted Aug. 26 to add the issue of restoring the $25,000 grant that was previously removed from the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living to the Sept. 9 work session agenda.

CVACL Resource and Policy Development Manager Margaret McCanna brought the removal of funding to CVACL to the city council’s attention.

“We are your local nonprofit agency on aging. We represent the almost 22% of the city’s population who are over the age of 60. We represent persons living with disabilities and their caregivers. … We were shocked and remain very concerned that the city council cut 100% of funding to CVACL this coming year without any notice after 50 years of support,” McCanna said.

McCanna said the major funding source for CVACL is under the Federal Older Americans Act, which “mandates certain services and supports in all jurisdictions and implies the support of those jurisdictions for match funding.”

She said CVACL covers the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, as well as the City of Lynchburg, though Lynchburg is the only jurisdiction to not provide funding for the 2026 fiscal year.

At-Large Councilman Marty Misjuns motioned to add the matter of restoring funding to CVACL to the Sept. 9 agenda.

“I think it’s prudent to look at the $25,000. … Frankly, I didn’t even know it was cut, so I appreciate you, all of you, who brought this to our attention,” Misjuns said.

At-Large Councilwoman Stephanie Reed seconded the motion, while Vice Mayor Curt Diemer thanked Misjuns for making the motion.

“I hadn’t understood that there was a cut. … It is on my heart that we try to restore that funding as well,” Diemer said.

Reed also supported restoring the program’s budget.

“I agree, I definitely support finding a way to support this program. … I see who you serve and it’s very important what you do,” Reed said.

The motion to add the item to the Sept. 9 work session passed 6-1. The 4th Ward Councilman, Chris Faraldi, was the only council member to vote against the motion.

As the council meeting moved on to general business, Misjuns requested that the City of Lynchburg Human Services Deputy Director April Watson detail the request for an amendment to the social services budget. She said the Lynchburg Human Services was one of five agencies in the commonwealth to be selected and awarded $94,909 for grant funding for fiscal year 2026.

“The funding would be used to hire a dedicated kinship navigator as well as marketing, outreach, resource development and referral services for kinship families in our community,” Watson said.

Misjuns made a motion to approve the budget amendment so that the funds are appropriated to establish a kinship navigator program.

“I think this is absolutely a gap that needs to be filled right now,” Misjuns said.

Reed agreed that the kinship position is a crucial role.

“It’s so important for children to stay, if possible, within families. Obviously foster families are so important, but if you do have a family member that’s willing to step in and fill that gap, that is huge as well. And to have someone to navigate that for a family member that’s not expecting an extra person in their home and help them walk through that process, … that is so important,” Reed said.

The motion passed unanimously, and Mayor Larry Taylor adjourned the meeting.

The next city council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

