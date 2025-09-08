Flames add fuel to the fire

A closer look at the Flames Football depth chart

After the first two games of the 2025-2026 Liberty Football season, fans have a better idea of what the team looks like and what the Flames are capable of this year. After last year’s rocky season following their 13-1 season in 2023-2024, the Flames are regrouping and rebuilding as they find themselves with many unfamiliar faces on the roster.

Answering the quarterback question

The most notable change to the Flames’ depth chart is the status of QB1, following Kaidon Salter’s exit to the University of Colorado Boulder via the transfer portal prior to the Bahamas Bowl. In his absence, both redshirt junior Ryan Burger and senior Nate Hampton got their shot at gunslinging for the Flames; however, neither one had any starting experience prior to that game.

Now that Hampton has exited through the transfer portal, the Flames are left with Burger having seniority in the quarterback room for the Flames. Though Head Coach Jamey Chadwell shared initial promise of utilizing Burger in the role as the season progressed, Chadwell released after game one that Burger was no longer eligible to play due to concussion-related injuries. Burger will finish out his senior year helping coach for the Flames.

“He will no longer play anymore. He’s going to help us coach,” Chadwell said in a press conference prior to the game against Jacksonville State. “… He’s just had too many (concussions) that if he got another one it could jeopardize his future. The doctors and everybody, we all felt like that was the best course of action.”

That brings us to redshirt junior Ethan Vasko, the Coastal Carolina transfer who got his 17th career start, first with the Flames, against the University of Maine in the home opener.

Stepping up in the running back room

In recent years, the Flames have been a team carried by rushing, as the nation’s leading rushers in 2023 and falling in the top five in 2024. Unfortunately for the 2025 Flames, the three leading rushers from that era are missing from Chadwell & Co.’s current depth chart.

Previous leading rusher Quinton Cooley has left some massive bowling shoes to fill. Now who will step up to knock the pins down in his place?

A familiar name for the Flames, redshirt senior Julian Gray appears to be stepping up this season after a solid performance in the first two games of the season. In the first quarter versus Jax State, Gray brought in a 72-yard reception for the Flames, the longest in Vasko’s career.

Redshirt sophomore Evan Dickens is making an impact on the Flames offense after finishing as the lead rusher against Jax State, just one week after scoring his first career touchdown. The transfer from Georgia Tech brought in 114 yards with 13 carries and a 52-yard touchdown.

“We have a really talented room, so obviously my reps are going to be split,” Dickens said in a press conference discussing his first collegiate touchdown. “I’m taking advantage of all those opportunities just to make sure I’m doing my job and helping my team win.”

Rallying in the receiver room

Once again, redshirt senior Reese Smith is the name on everyone’s mind this season. In game one, it became clear that Vasko and Smith are a dynamic duo with the potential to do some damage this fall. After defeating Maine, Vasko praised Smith for his ability to find a pocket in their opponent’s defense.

“It seems like he always gets open. … He knows how to field the defense, how to find the open spot and just make a catch whenever you give him the opportunity to,” Vasko said in a press conference following the game against Maine.

Along with Smith, redshirt junior Donte Lee Jr. is another veteran continuing to show out for the Flames, as he has brought in a touchdown in each game so far this season.

A new receiver to watch is junior Jamari Person, who transferred from Colorado State. Vasko connected with Person more than any other receiver against Jax State, going 47 yards for four receptions.

Overcoming defensive doubts

After two performances, it is clear that senior defensive lineman CJ Bazile Jr. is providing major pressure for the Flames’ opponents this season. Bazile has been a defensive leader for several seasons now and proves to be a powerhouse once again as he made a crucial sack and forced a fumble in the home opener.

“We love when the game is on us, and we need to do something for our offense to pull through,” Bazile said in a press conference after the win against Maine.

Returning senior linebacker Joseph Carter is also key to the Liberty defense. Carter made nine stops against Jax State’s offense.

Despite these two, the Flames defense was not enough to hold off Jax State for a win.

“When we started getting some points in the fourth quarter, we couldn’t get a stop defensively,” Chadwell said following the loss against Jax State.

All in all, it’s a fresh season of Flames Football. Time will tell how these new faces and returning veterans shape up to finish out the 2025-2026 season.

