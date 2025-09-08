Convocation speakers encourage students to root their identities in Christ

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and his wife, Kylie, took the Convocation stage Sept. 3 and David Nasser, teaching pastor of New Vision Life Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and former Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development at Liberty University, joined the stage Sept. 5.

The Slavins, alongside Caroline Hurricanes chaplain, Sid Graham, spoke Wednesday to share their testimonies and how their walk with Christ grounds them through the highs and lows of professional sports.

Jaccob, who has played in the NHL for 10 years, emphasized how his faith provides perspective amid the demands of professional sports. Despite the recognition that comes with playing in the league, he said he continually returns to his foundation in Christ.

“God has just been so faithful through those times,” Slavin said. “He is our foundation and he’s our joy, he’s our hope, and hockey is just a sport to us.”

Jaccob pointed out a verse that has stuck with him since the beginning of his hockey career: Galatians 1:10.

“It just reminds me of my purpose, really, and who my identity is found in; it’s found in being a child of God, and my purpose is to worship him through the game of hockey,” Slavin said.

The couple emphasized their identity is not rooted in success on the ice, but in Christ. They credited their church community at Summit Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, for reminding them that their worth is not tied to fame.

“You have people to go to outside of hockey, that look at you not as Jaccob the hockey player, but just Jaccob, son of God, child of God,” Slavin said.

He also shared how faith has shaped his relationships with his teammates. From hosting Bible studies to opening their home for dinner and conversations, the Slavins seek to live out the gospel in practical ways.

“All glory to God, whether we win, whether we lose,” Slavin said.

Graham described the Slavins’ faith journey in two words: consistent and available. He encouraged the student body to carry these qualities in their own walk with Christ.

On Friday, Nasser preached from Psalm 84, encouraging students to pursue intimacy with God above all else.

“I want to grow in my heart for God,” Nasser said. “I want to not just settle for knowing about God, but knowing God, and knowing him intimately.”

From Psalm 84, he outlined four themes he called the “four Ps”: presence, protection, provision and praise. Nasser explained that the first blessing believers receive when they draw near to God is his presence. Psalm 84:4, he said, highlights the joy of dwelling in God’s house, which points to the eternal satisfaction found in him.

Students worshipped together Sept. 3. Photo by Stephen Swiston Liberty Champion.

The second blessing is protection. In verse 5, the psalmist describes the strength that comes from knowing the Lord is a shield. Nasser reminded students that they need to be aware of the protection they have from God.

Provision, the third blessing, comes in verse 12. Nasser urged students to trust God to define what provision looks like rather than demanding their own expectations to be met. Finally, the psalmist turns to praise, showing that nearness to God naturally overflows into worship.

Students were challenged by Nasser’s call to prioritize a relationship with the Lord. Junior Cohen Kern said the message resonated heavily with him.

“His topic is one of the things that students at Liberty need to be focusing more on: focusing more on seeking the Lord’s presence and less on immediately seeking out his provision and his protection,” Kern said.

Both Convocations echoed a unified message: whether through sports, ministry or daily life, true purpose comes from living with an identity rooted in Christ and a heart that longs to know him intimately.

Clardy is an intern for the Liberty Champion.