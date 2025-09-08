AirPods are limiting genuine human interaction 

The phrase “silence is golden” is slowly becoming the opposite. As the number of people wearing AirPods increases, the amount of authentic human connection is decreasing. Some may disagree, but I believe human interaction is fading, largely in part to the constant usage of AirPods or other forms of headphones.

No one talks on the bus. No one greets the barista. Even in class, students are choosing to listen to music instead of their professors. And in the quiet that follows, something vital is being lost.

Think about the last time you rode the bus on campus. What percentage of people on the same bus were wearing headphones? Next time you catch a ride, look around, and you may be surprised.

In today’s fast-paced world, it is understandable why people are choosing to listen to podcasts that they enjoy, music they love or even their lectures that they may have missed earlier in the day. While these activities are not inherently harmful, research indicates that using these headphones has severe drawbacks when it comes to being social

According to Psychology Today, “When you are wearing earbuds, you are also sending a signal to others around you that you don’t want to be disturbed.”

I’ve experienced this myself: When passing someone I know who has AirPods in their ears, it’s difficult to catch their attention unless we make direct eye contact. This lack of engagement is discouraging, and it makes spontaneous social connections less likely.

Responses such as “huh,” and “what did you say” further negate any deep or meaningful conversation since the person is more invested in their music rather than someone else. Apple has even created a mode for AirPods that is completely sound-blocking, or “noise-cancelling.” This is great for deep focus, but not so great for interaction.

Experts say we are in the midst of a current “loneliness epidemic.” A 2023 study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that one-in-two adults in America has reported feeling lonely in recent years.

According to South China Morning Post, “People can go more than a month without having a meaningful conversation with someone new because of how long they spend wearing headphones.” Tuning out the world with AirPods may seem harmless, but this habit can quietly cut people off from genuine social connection.

This lack of personal communication, degrades potential relationships and it turn, leaves people feeling isolated.

Not only are headphones and AirPods aiding the decrease in human interaction but using them while walking or driving can be a major distraction. A law firm in New York wrote about the increase in pedestrian-related accidents due to headphone usage, concluding that because AirPods reduce surrounding sounds, it limits the ability to hear and discern when an accident is imminent.

At the end of the day, headphones are not the enemy. They can be great for studying, relaxing or tuning out unnecessary distractions. But knowing when to wear them (and when to take them off) matters. So next time you go for a walk around campus or ride the bus, consider skipping the AirPods and starting a conversation.

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.