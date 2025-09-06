Police chief departs Lynchburg for new role in North Carolina

After nearly 29 years of service, Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema retired from his role at the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) to accept a new position as chief in Wilmington, North Carolina, the City of Lynchburg announced on Aug. 20.

Zuidema, appointed as LPD’s chief of police in 2018, has focused on leading with transparency, professionalism and community trust, according to the City of Lynchburg’s press release.

In a press conference on Aug. 22 with ABC 13 News, Zuidema reminisced on his time with LPD and looked to his future in North Carolina.

“What I’m proud of here is that I’ve worked with some amazing individuals,” Zuidema said. “… They contribute to the safety of this community in ways that most people probably never know or see.”

When Zuidema started with LPD in 1997, he felt that Lynchburg accepted him with open arms.

“This community welcomed me in, and they accepted me,” Zuidema said. “… I built some incredible relationships with the community and in the department. I think I’ll miss those probably the most.”

During his time in Lynchburg, Zuidema has piloted many initiatives, such as developing stronger connections with community partners, improving protocols surrounding officers’ mental health and opening the new LPD headquarters, according to the City of Lynchburg.

Zuidema’s official retirement date was Sept. 5, according to ABC 13.

“We’ve (Zuidema and his wife) been here for almost 30 years,” Zuidema said. “We’re going to work through that process. … Find a place to live, figure out where you’re going to get your hair cut and what dentist you’re going to use — all those little things you take for granted when you’ve been in a community for so long.”

Zuidema shared some of the driving forces for moving to Wilmington, including a larger police force.

“(Wilmington’s) a great community there,” Zuidema said. “It’s got a lot of growth, a lot of opportunity there. It’s a little bigger department — about 100 more officers. … I got a really good feel for the folks that are in leadership in the city there, and it felt like it was a good fit for my skillset.”

Amid this transition, LPD shared a Facebook post featuring a throwback to 2005 when Zuidema received the promotion to lieutenant.

“A career with LPD feels like family and in some cases, it truly is family,” the post said. “It is a place where officers and staff can make their mark and live their legacy.”

In the coming weeks, the city will release a national search plan for their next chief as Deputy Chief Kennith R. Edwards Jr. serves in the interim, according to the Lynchburg Police Foundation.

“Lynchburg is in great hands,” Zuidema said. “The average citizen is not going to see anything different from the Lynchburg Police Department upon my retirement.”

