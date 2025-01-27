Women’s Basketball defeats Florida International University 83-54 at home Jan. 25

The Liberty University Women’s Basketball team defeated Florida International University 83-54 in a home game Jan. 25, taking their Conference USA record to 6-1 and overall record to 13-5.

The game began with redshirt senior center Bella Smuda winning the jump ball and sophomore forward Elisabeth Aegisdottir taking it down the court. The Lady Flames passed back and forth until sophomore guard Asia Boone found an open window and drained the first 3-pointer of the game just 20 seconds into the quarter.

The Lady Panthers then took possession of the ball, but it did not last long before they received a five-second defensive violation, giving the Lady Flames back possession.

Liberty wasted no time, leading 7-0 halfway into the first quarter. Then, at the 7-point marker, the team hit a roadblock and got stuck offensively, giving the Lady Panthers time to shrink the gap to 7-5 still in favor of the Lady Flames.

FIU found momentum and took its first lead with a score of 12-9. The lead went back and forth between the teams, but by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Flames secured a two-point advantage.

The Lady Panthers seemed to find their flow, but the Lady Flames increased their score in the second quarter with help from freshman guard Avery Mills, who kept the ball in play after an overshot pass. Mills maneuvered her way into an opening, putting up two more points for Liberty.

By the end of the second quarter, FIU saw the last of their time in the lead as Liberty pulled ahead, holding an advantage of 45-27.

The beginning of the third quarter lacked energy from either side with the majority of Liberty’s points being the result of rebounds. The Lady Flames regained their momentum and proceeded to take their largest lead of the game 57-30.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Flames still had the upper hand but allowed the Lady Panthers to sneak in some points off free throws.

Despite their struggle, the Lady Flames persevered. Senior guard Emma Hess proceeded to notch her 14th point of the game off of a 3-pointer while Smuda continued to lead the defense with yet another block.

In the last moments of the fourth quarter, Liberty’s lead only grew, concluding the game with a final score of 83-54.

Head Coach Carey Green and Mills attributed the win to the team’s chemistry.

“Our team chemistry is just amazing. Honestly every single girl on this team, we’re all so close. We’re all just a huge sisterhood,” Mills said. “There’s not one girl that’s … on her own or alone or anything. We all love each other so much, and you can see that on the court.”

Green also contributed the win to the unity and teamwork displayed on the court.

“They played together,” Green said. “It wasn’t just like three of them did it or … the starting five did, but the entire team.”

The Lady Flames are set to face off against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the Liberty Arena.

Stewart is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.