Miriam’s House Plans Home for the Holidays Fundraiser

Miriam’s House will be holding its annual Home for the Holidays event Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel in downtown Lynchburg to raise funds to provide homes for the homeless.

Simply attending the event greatly helps Miriam’s House achieve its goal of raising $30,000, which will be enough to house 15 families.

Tickets, which are limited and generally sell out quickly, cost $125 per person.

Although it is the 30th anniversary of Miriam’s House, this year will only be the second Home for the Holidays event. According to the website, guests can expect a silent auction and live entertainment including piano music and holiday jazz. The buffet-style holiday feast will be made up of several foods including Chesapeake crab soup and beef tenderloin.

Guests will have an opportunity to bid on local artwork and experiences during the silent auction. All of the silent auction items have been donated by local businesses and community members.

Miriam’s House recognizes that not everyone can purchase a ticket for the event or help out in monetary ways. For those who would like to aid Miriam’s House in other ways, consider sharing information about the event with friends, promoting social media posts and volunteering. Additionally, university students can host donation drives for their dormitory halls using the list of requested items on the Miriam’s House website.

Home for the Holidays is not the only opportunity for raising awareness and funds for homelessness. According to the website, Miriam’s House also hosts the Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 22 and the Annual Spring Luncheon May 20.

“We’re continually pushing ourselves to do more,” Leah Wiebe, director of administration and community engagement said. “We have to be able to know who the folks in our community are.”

According to Wiebe, the success rate and process for helping people return to independent living depends on the needs of the individual being helped. In 2023, Miriam’s House provided for 538 people, and 165 of these individuals were children. Additionally, the organization reports that 94% of families served moved into stable housing and did not become homeless again.

After a family moves into safe housing, Miriam’s House periodically checks on their well-being. Of the individuals who gained safe housing, the other 6% represent those that may have resolved their homelessness on their own or who may have rejected help.

Problems like inflation have made the efforts of Miriam’s House even more crucial to the well-being of the community.

“The problem tends to shift, and it’s our job to stay nimble,” Wiebe said.

In the last 10 years, the program has increased its service capacity by 400%, allowing hundreds more in the community to be served.

Through events like Home for the Holidays, the program’s mission and efforts are clear. Miriam’s House continues to be involved in the community to help families facing challenges like victimization, trauma, poor health and limited employment opportunities.

“We’re really focused on the needs of our community,” Wiebe said.

For more information on the Home for the Holidays event, visit www.miriamshouse.org/home-for-the-holidays.

