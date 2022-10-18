Homecoming: More than 7,500 alumni return to Liberty for the weekend festivities

Homecoming weekend, Oct. 14-15, brought alumni, students and the Lynchburg community to campus for a parade, a carnival, tailgate parties and a game in which the Liberty Flames defeated Gardner-Webb University with a close win of 21-20.

Over 7,500 alumni were in attendance throughout the weekend.

Homecoming provided a variety of festivities for participants. Friday, they could attend a special Convocation with author, preacher and actress Priscilla Shirer and then a luncheon at the Carter Tower Club Room in Williams Stadium where Coach Hugh Freeze spoke about the Liberty Flames football team.

Two activities on Friday evening provided choices for alumni. Student Activities hosted a Homecoming Carnival that evening in the LaHaye parking lot featuring games, bouncy houses and rides. Additionally, alumni could fellowship together and simply have time to talk and reminisce in the Montview Alumni Ballroom.

Liberty University senior Alex Gardener said she had a great time at the carnival.

“I really enjoyed the different games that they had,” Gardener said. “When I’m an alumni, I definitely plan on coming back for Homecoming.”

Another fun event offered during Homecoming weekend was Scaremare. Scaremare is Liberty University’s spooky house event for Halloween with the mission of spreading the gospel. Knight described Scaremare as a “fan favorite.”

The event is a favorite for local Lynchburg families, with many bringing along their children to enjoy the festivities.

Homecoming participants also had the opportunity to enjoy other events like the Homecoming concert featuring Liberty University’s orchestra and worship choirs, a parade, two D2 hockey games, a variety of tailgates, a theater show and a bonfire.

“Many of these events, like the bonfire and parade, have been around for years and years. Our goal is to honor the nostalgia of the traditions while simultaneously making these events unique from years past,” Knight said. “At this year’s bonfire, we had the well-loved s’mores and firepits, but we added on new elements of upcoming student artist performances and even a special performance from the Liberty drumline.”

Liberty University alumna Lydia-Ruth Thompson said this is her first time partaking in some of the Homecoming activities like the parade.

“I graduated in 2021, and after I moved home for a year, I missed the area, so I moved back this past summer. But I’ve never gone to all of the Homecoming events in person, and I’m really looking forward to the parade. And of course, the game,” Thompson said. “I think other Liberty alumni students should come back because of what Liberty stands for, what we believe and everything Liberty has done for their students. Liberty is just a really great school.”

Liberty University alumna Catey Lechner said reuniting with her old friends has been the most rewarding aspect of Homecoming weekend.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the new additions on campus as well,” Lechner said. “I think Homecoming is a great opportunity to support your alma mater and just to see how Liberty is advancing.”

