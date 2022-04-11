SATC Hosts Liberty Students For A Movie Showing On The Trafficking Epidemic

Human trafficking is prevalent in every country, but people are unaware of the suffering that trafficking victims endure.

The Students Against Trafficking Club hosted a Students Against Trafficking Awareness Movie night on April 7 featuring the award-winning documentary “Nefarious: Merchant of Souls.”

The movie incorporates testimonies of individuals fighting against human trafficking, ex-human traffickers, ex-sex slaves and ex-prostitutes.

The documentary mentioned that while there are people being abducted and sold, there are also many, usually under the age of 16, who are being sold by their own families.

Considering the accounts that individuals made, this documentary increased the knowledge and understanding of those who attended.

“We have all heard and have a limited understanding of what human trafficking entails,” student Megan McCoy said. “However, this movie gave me a greater understanding, and I am truly disgusted that many are doing nothing to stop this trade.”

It is the goal of the Students Against Trafficking Club to be the start of an anti-human trafficking movement at Liberty.

Many will agree that human trafficking is one of the most successful trades in the world, yet there is a lack of knowledge and awareness in people’s minds, allowing this trade to grow.

“It is said that the main reason human trafficking is the fastest growing trade is because there is little to no pushback,” Maura McQuillen, president of the Students Against Trafficking Club, said. “However, the ‘it is out of my control’ or ‘it doesn’t happen around me’ mindset is no longer valid, as it truly is everywhere. Every substantial movement in history began with a body of people uniting and making their voices heard.”

This was the Students Against Trafficking Club’s first educational event. However, they have had fundraisers and annual meetings with the hopes of educating Liberty students.

The Students Against Trafficking Club hosted another event on April 10 called “A Very Thrifty Sunday,” which was a fundraiser to fight human trafficking.

For this upcoming semester the Students Against Trafficking Club will be offering CSER to members who want to be involved on a deeper level in the fight to educate and prevent human trafficking.

