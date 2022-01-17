Sadie Robertson-Huff Visits Liberty To Bring Truth To Social Media

Liberty University welcomed influencer, author and television star Sadie Robertson-Huff to speak at the first Convocation of 2022.

Robertson-Huff was first seen on the popular TV show “Duck Dynasty,” and later was seen on “Dancing with the Stars.” Since then, Robertson-Huff has used her platform to share the gospel with her followers and encourage others to live lives dedicated to Christ.

Robertson-Huff recapped her message from Passion 2022, a Christian conference hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, where she spoke about finding one’s identity. She revealed that to find one’s identity, one must first find out who God is.

While she spoke on many topics, Robertson-Huff’s message on social media emphasized that being an influencer is not defined by the number of followers one has.

“You may not be famous, but you are someone of influence,” Robertson-Huff said.

In other words, someone with 200 followers who is speaking truth to others can have more of an influence than someone with two million followers.

“I don’t want to just give you a swipe-up link, I want to direct you to Jesus,” Robertson-Huff said.

While the pressure of social media can cause people to only post what resembles a perfect life, Robertson-Huff explained that with the birth of her daughter Honey, she has learned to be more humble and honest on her platforms.

Before the birth of Honey, Robertson-Huff would hold back on her messages. However, through the realization that the impact of her words could change her daughter’s generation, Robertson-Huff decided to no longer hold back the gospel even if it resulted in a smaller fanbase.

“The next generation is coming, and they’re literally in my house,” Robertson-Huff said. “What we say and how we lead right now will affect how she lives and the upbringing in the world that she lives in.”

Since the announcement of her Convocation visit, students were actively posting and talking about their excitement to hear from the young influencer.

“This was my first convo, and Sadie definitely made me excited to hear the upcoming convo messages,” freshman Ariana Chappell said. “I found her message really inspiring and comforting, especially when she said that God will lead us in all the important decisions we have coming up if we ask him.”

Students were delivered a message that specifically targeted their age group. Robertson-Huff was not only able to speak on subjects that many students face but was also able to relate to them because she experienced those same issues in her life.

“This was one of the best Convos I have been to at Liberty,” sophomore Isabella Casucci said. “I had never really considered that I could be an influencer through my social media platforms, and she definitely gave me a new outlook on social media in general.”

