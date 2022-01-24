Liberty Radio Station Welcomes Enhanced Software

Liberty’s radio station, 90.9 The Light, finished upgrades in mid-December 2021 to a new automation software system in its radio control room that includes an effective and user-friendly interface aimed to boost the station’s efficiency when dealing with a

heavy workload.

During the 2020-21 school year, The Light went through a dramatic change to move from DeMoss to Green Hall. Since the end of last semester, The Light received the highly anticipated software called Zetta. Although this is a big change, it is not a stressful one as the workers at the station are already more comfortable with it than the old according to Josh Lipowski, the sports director for the station.

“We don’t have to go through the same hassle of setting up because we have a system in place that is easy to use,” he said. “And it’s the same software that iHeartRadio uses which will transfer well for us as we move out of college.”

The real-world experience that Zetta offers is highly esteemed by the station’s general manager Steve Stilwell who anticipates the success students will have and the experience they will gain with the new system.

“It’s an industry standard meaning that students will learn how to use it and (that experience) could get them jobs,” Stilwell said. “Radio Disney uses it, Sirius XM uses it, a lot of different companies use it all throughout the world. So, it will benefit them, they can get certified on it and really learn how to use it. This software can really be used to make these future professionals’ lives so much easier.”

The Light’s old automation software iMedia Touch was less flexible and relied on other software to run smoothly. With Zetta, student workers will be able to maximize their time and more quickly import tracks and sounds to play in a show.

The new software is modular based and can prime their future in developing the station’s identity and following. Workers at the station believe that Stilwell has a lot more planned for the years ahead as the he was the primary reason these upgrades happened.

The radio station has been a place of much activity since moving to Green Hall. This is mainly due to digital media and journalism students using the facility to complete projects for school or to work on personal work. The station has separate booths for recording high-quality audio or producing a podcast and a main radio control room to regulate and automate a live broadcast.

90.9 The Light looks to provide more opportunities, as they plan for more, following this upgrade.

Licari is a news reporter.