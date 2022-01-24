Elderly & Hip Student Activities Bingo Battle

Liberty University students filled the LaHaye Event Space with bright clothing and competitive energy at Student Activities’ electric “80s & ‘80s” Bingo Night on Jan. 22.

After hosting Family Feud Night the previous night, Student Activities transformed the LaHaye Event Space into a crowded bingo arena for its next event. The theme “80s & ‘80s” encouraged students to dress in costumes from either the 1980s decade or the 80s age group. Student Activities offers bingo nights several times a semester with different themes.

“Everyone knows bingo, so why not bring a few friends?” Event Supervisor Justin Gibble said. “People can enjoy an event they already know.”

Bingo nights are always a huge hit among students, and the first bingo night of the spring semester was no different. Students filled rows of tables with upbeat conversation as they waited in anticipation for their numbers to be called. The shapes required for bingo followed the theme, including items like a cane, brick phone, grandma’s cat, cassette tape and others.

“Going to those types of events is just fun to not (have to) worry about academics or school,” freshman Madi Natter said. “You can just have fun with your friends.”

In the middle of the event, the announcer took a break from calling bingo numbers to hold a costume contest. Student Activities chose the top five costumes, and audience members voted for their favorite through applause.

“My friend got picked (in the top five), she got to go up there (and) I got to see her,” Natter said. “I thought that was a fun way to bring everybody together and have a little game within a game that we were doing.”

The competition was fierce, featuring Marty McFly from “Back to the Future,” Maverick from “Top Gun,” ‘80s workout gear and other ‘80s-inspired outfits. In the end, Marty McFly stole the victory and received the gift card prize. No one dressed for the 80s age range was featured in the competition.

Under the multicolored lights, bingo night attendees were enthusiastic and loud. They sang along to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Van Halen’s “Jump” and other ‘80s music while daubing their cards. One student received special recognition when the announcer led the crowd in singing her “Happy Birthday.”

Student Activities will offer two more bingo events throughout the semester: Red Carpet Bingo on Feb. 26 and Bingo Montana on April 14.

Throughout the night, the announcer reminded the crowd of other events coming up. Student Activities will host an open mic night, trivia night, concert and spelling bee in the upcoming weeks. There will also be a Dustin Nickerson Comedy Show on Feb. 4 and an Aaron Cole Concert on Feb. 18

For more information about upcoming events, students can visit the Student Activities website at liberty.edu/sa.

Kamman is a news reporter.