Liberty seeks intentional prayer across campus through daily videos

Every day since Aug. 24, the School of Divinity has posted a video of a school leader praying over the university.

The 50 Days of Prayer correlates to Liberty’s 50th anniversary. While a variety of topics have been covered in these prayers, the university’s students and community are central topics.

Pastor Jonathan Falwell kicked off the series in a video for the campaign’s launch where he discussed the importance of the prayer series.

“We recognize the power of prayer,” Falwell said. “We recognize how truly important it is that we lean into that gift that God has given to us that we can have a personal connection, that we can boldly go to the throne of grace.”

He also laid out the central focus of the prayers throughout the 50 days: the entirety of the Liberty community, the campus and, ultimately, the continuation of the original mission to train champions for Christ to go into the world.

“What we’re praying for today is revival,” Falwell said. “We’re praying that God would show up this fall, this semester, this school year and that He would burn revival into our hearts, each and every one of us.”

The event is projected to end on Thursday, Oct. 13. Some videos have received upwards of 120 views, like the one released on Sept. 23 with Liberty Online Chair and Assistant Professor Dr. Lucas Farmer.

Many staff members from a variety of schools and assorted positions have participated in leading prayers. Participating members have not been limited to the School of Divinity. Other speakers have included Department of Public and Community Health Chair Dr. Oswald Attin and Dean of Liberty School of Nursing Dr. Shanna Akers.

“This 50 Days of Prayer is part of Liberty University’s 50 years celebration, and we hope that it is an encouragement for the entire LU Community,” Falwell said.

Anyone wishing to follow along can stream and share the videos that will be posted on Facebook until the series’ conclusion or participate on their own by engaging in consistent prayer over the school and community.

Picotte is a news reporter.