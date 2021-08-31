Humans of Liberty University: International Student Sees Both Colombia and Virginia as Home

For many college students, going home is as simple as driving 15 miles up the road, but for second semester freshman Camilo Espinel, a home-cooked meal is 2,281 miles away.

Espinel, 19, grew up in Colombia’s robust capitol city, Bogotá. He laughed when remembering how surprised some people were when they realized he did not grow up in “the South American jungle,” but rather a bustling city of more than seven million people. Although Camilo never imagined himself attending Liberty University, as college approached, his heart was changed as he watched his brother play in Liberty’s Worship Collective for the last two years.

Espinel admitted that fear played a large role in his hesitancy about coming to America. Fear about his English skills. Fear of the financial burden. Fear of the distance that would separate him and his home nation.

Then, the opportunity arose for Espinel to join the Collective as a drummer. Realizing this would be his chance to combine a lifelong love for music with an opportunity to serve the Lord alongside his brother, Espinel put aside his worry and committed to playing on the Collective.

“One of the big helps was having my brother with me,” Espinel said. “I’m rooming with him, so it was like having a little piece of home. He is my little piece of home.”

Espinel cited God’s provision in pivotal moments during his time at Liberty, including what might have been the end of his journey altogether this summer, when his concern about not being able to return to Liberty became a reality. Colombia experienced deep political unrest in April, as the streets filled with intense violent protests against tax reform and police brutality.

Espinel feared for his safety in the midst of this violence, and he worried that continued travel restrictions and border closures due to COVID-19 would prevent his return to Virginia in the fall. As a result, Espinel faced the difficult decision of not seeing his family at all over the summer.

“I can stay here, but I don’t have a single plan or a single job opportunity,” Espinel said. “I would say that that was the biggest leap of faith that I have taken ever, and it was just waking up one day and surrendering everything to God.”

A friend of Espinel’s found a way for him to stay at an outdoor children’s camp in Virginia for the entirety of summer break. While his visa does not allow him to have a job, his volunteer work at the camp provided Espinel free room and board. Espinel said that the lack of income did not scare him because he knew that God would provide for him along every step of the way.

While having a family member at school with him has been an integral part of making Liberty home, Espinel has also found friends that care about both who he is at school and the details of his culture that make him the person he is.

“Sometimes home is just where people who care about you are,” Espinel said.

Joining the Collective allowed Espinel to combine a lifelong love for music with the opportunity to serve the Lord alongside his brother.

Espinel cautioned about the danger of oversaturating international students with every aspect of American culture to avoid simply “Americanizing” them.

“Of course, we need to be informed about what goes on, but that’s just going to make us feel like, ‘Okay I’m still really far from home. Nobody really cares about where I am from, and I just have to adapt,’” Espinel said.

When reflecting on the financial burden of living abroad, Espinel cherished the opportunity to be at Liberty instead of focusing on material things. According to Espinel, one can see that simply being here in America is enough when looking beyond the trivial, material things that American culture often emphasizes.

“I am alive, and I am here. What else do I need?” Espinel said.

Espinel advised that practicing awareness is a crucial part of making international students feel seen and welcomed. Being aware of the difficulties that international students face, including homesickness and trying to adapt to new cultural nuances, can help locals establish deeper relationships with international students.

“There are going to be some days where we don’t feel like we want to speak English,” Espinel said. “I always think about English; it’s just natural, but sometimes you’re just exhausted. You just miss your family.”

One of the biggest resources for community and comfort for international students on campus has been the Association of Latin American Students (ALAS). Having been formed only in April, the club prides itself on educating Liberty students about the rich Latin American culture represented by so many of their peers.

Espinel recognized that the different cultural groups on campus tend to stick together, but he deeply admired the steps taken by clubs like ALAS to join international and multicultural communities together.

“A huge encouragement to American students: love your international friends. Love the international people on your hall, in your classes and in your friend group,” Espinel said.

