Heisman Trophy-Winner Tim Tebow Will Deliver 2021 Commencement Speech

Tim Tebow will return to Liberty’s campus in May as the keynote speaker for Liberty University’s 2021 Main Commencement ceremony.

President Jerry Prevo announced the news on Friday in a press release.

“We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates,” Prevo said in the press release. “In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God’s plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a Champion for Christ.”

Prevo highlighted Tebow’s life experience and achievements, which have been grounded in his Christian faith.

“Tebow’s success on the athletic field and his unwavering commitment to his faith has made him a source of inspiration to people all over the world.”

Outside of the world of sports, Tebow has garnered attention, by authoring three books that appeared on the New York times best-sellers list. He also is an international speaker and a sports broadcaster on ESPN.

“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said in the press release. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom.

The main commencement ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday May 15, at 7 p.m. at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert hall.

