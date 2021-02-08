LYnchburg YMCA Commences New Initiative Aimed To Serve The Community

At the start of the year YMCA of Central Virginia launched a new program called the Give Back and Do Good Initiative, with the objective to support a different non-profit or cause each month of the year.

To kick off the program, the YMCA hosted a coat drive during the month of January, delivering over 500 gently used coats to the Salvation Army and Lynchburg City Public Schools, according to Association Director of Development Mary Taylor.

“The goal is to help those who truly need help in our community,” Taylor said. “That’s what we’re here for. If we can help all those people that don’t have the things that we’re blessed to have, then we know we’ve been successful in these non-monetary drives.”

For the month of February, the YMCA of Central Virginia is asking the community to bring in toiletries and hygiene products for The Lighthouse Community Center. Requested items include deodorant, disposable razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, shampoo, conditioner, travel-sized toiletries and soap.

In March, the items collected from a sock drive will benefit The Tree of Life Ministries.

“April is not definite yet,” Taylor said. “But we hope to partner with HumanKind and maybe fill up some backpacks for their foster children.”

Taylor emphasized that she wants people to break away from the idea that the YMCA is restricted to fitness and health programs and realize that the organization does a great deal of community outreach.

“We want to keep people healthy,” Taylor said. “But we also want people to know what we do for the community. I think COVID has changed not only our thought process, but what people think of us and what we’re doing for others.”

Last year, the YMCA of Central Virginia introduced their Beyond the Bell Virtual Learning Center to help children falling behind in distanced learning. Other community outreach programs include: Angel Tree, Bright Beginnings, Laurel School, Aqua Poets and more.

“We have come together, not just at the Y, but I think the world has come together during COVID,” Taylor said. “Granted things haven’t always been happy, but I always say if everybody just everyday will do something kind for someone else, I think the world would end up being a better place.”

To “Give back, do good” to your local Lynchburg community, you can donate by dropping off items at the Jamerson Family YMCA, Downtown YMCA or the Y Express.

Addi Tarr is a News Reporter. Follow her on Twitter at @addi_tarr.