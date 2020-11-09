Liberty’s Board of Trustees Creates its Official Search Committee for a University President and Chancellor

Liberty’s Board of Trustees announced Nov. 2 the plans to re-create the executive leadership model, filling both the chancellor and president positions. A committee of 10 Board of Trustees members was formed and charged with the task to fill the two senior leadership positions.

According to the press release, the new chancellor would serve as a “spiritual leader to ensure it is faithful to its Christian mission” while the president would remain in charge of academic administration, operations and employees throughout the university. In addition to the search committee, an advisory team consisting of students, faculty and alumni will assist the committee in their search, providing them input on their decisions throughout the projected year-long process.

The president search committee plans to outline job descriptions and approve their search process in a meeting later this year.

Per the request of President Jerry Prevo, the Board of Trustees also announced its approval for the remaining Fall Convocation speaker schedule. The Trustees’ Spiritual Mission Committee will also actively work with Senior Vice President of Spiritual Development David Nasser in the decision and approval process for all Convocation guests for the spring semester.

“The Committee and University will ensure that religious speakers are in sync with (the university’s) Doctrinal Statement and communicate that the University does not endorse viewpoints that are inconsistent with that Statement, even though these views might be providing a platform for academic purposes,” according to the

press release.

