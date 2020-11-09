Alumna Working in the White House and Pentagon Helps Create a Military Studies Degree at Liberty

It has been less than a year since Liberty University alumna Jordan Hayley graduated, but she has already worked in the White House and the Pentagon. Meanwhile, her legacy at Liberty University continues to grow through the bachelor’s degree in military studies she helped bring to the Department of History.

Hayley moved to Washington, D.C. in January to begin an internship that quickly turned into a full-time job with the White House in the Office of Presidential Personnel. There, she helped to find candidates for presidential appointment to various government positions. Hayley sometimes reported to work at 6:30 a.m. and did not leave until 8 p.m.

She recently moved across the river to the Pentagon, where she now works with special forces including the Army Green Berets and Navy SEALs.

Hayley’s double major in history and international relations at Liberty prepared her for this work.

During her sophomore year, she met with one of her professors Robert Ritchie, associate professor of history and geography.

Ritchie is known for engaging students in military history classes with his firsthand experience in the U.S. Marines, Army and Air Force.

At this meeting, Hayley said, Ritchie mentioned an idea to create a major for military studies.

Hayley loved the idea. As Ritchie explained the new major, he told her the focus on history, policy and military capabilities would prepare students for the type of work she now does. She said the uniqueness of the major gives students and graduates an advantage in applying for government work.

“You have to find some type of competitive edge for internships and jobs,” Hayley said. “No school has that [major].”

She polled students to gauge their interest and met with administrators to develop the idea.

“When she speaks, people listen,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie says he played a part on a larger seamless team effort with both online and residential leadership that included Dr. Sean Turchin, the online history department chair; Dr. Carey Roberts the online dean of the college of arts and sciences; Dr. Sam Smith, the residential history department chair; and Roger Schultz, the dean of the college of arts and sciences, whose contributions all culminated in the Fall 2019 roll out of the military studies degree.

The goal of the major is not warmongering, Ritchie said, but to prepare students to make informed decisions. He said the major equips students to carry their faith with them into a variety of government and military roles.

Hayley confirmed that her faith is crucial to her work.

“It plays a tremendous role each and every day,” Hayley said.

As a female conservative from the Trump administration currently working in the Pentagon, she is in the minority. Hayley said standing out can be exhausting, and she relies on God for strength to keep her from packing her bags and heading back to Texas, where she grew up.

Looking back at her time at Liberty, she is grateful for the professors who invested time in her, and pushed her to think deeply and write well. For underclassmen, she had simple advice: “Shoot for the stars.”

Hayley said she wishes she had aimed higher in applying for internships after her freshman year. She urged current students to apply for highly competitive internships.

“At least go for it. At least try,” Hayley said. “Allow God to direct your path and close and open doors, not you.”

Hayley hopes current students will benefit from the military studies degree. Ritchie said the response so far has been encouraging. His residential classes for next semester are full, and enrollment for one online class doubled from the last time it was offered.

Ritchie emphasized that the opportunity began with a culture of humble collaboration.

“It started with a team of Christians who are listening to each other and wanted to see an opportunity for the great commission,” Ritchie said.

Esther Eaton is a Feature Reporter.