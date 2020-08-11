Liberty University cancels 2020 Commencement

Liberty University announced that the 2020 Commencement scheduled for Sept. 11-12, will be cancelled.

The university sent out an announcement to families and students registered to attend the already postponed event.

“The year 2020 has brought significant uncertainty and unforeseen changes,” the announcement read. “With the unprecedented times this year has brought us, we planned to hold Commencement. However, we want to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our graduates and their guests our utmost priority. At this time, we feel that the COVID-19 situation has not changed enough for us to host such a large number of people on our campus.”

The university also explained that graduates were welcome to attend a coinciding celebration for the Class of 2020 that will take place during the 2021 Commencement May 14-15.

Follow the Liberty Champion for more details.

Savanna Graves is the News editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @SavannaLeigh