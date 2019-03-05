Jerry Falwell invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Convocation after heated Twitter interaction

After a Twitter back-and-forth Tuesday, March 5, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell invited U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) to share her political views at Convocation.

The Twitter altercation began when Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a video of Jerry Falwell in December 2015, attributing the quote and video to CPAC 2019 in DC.

More heat was thrown on the fire when Vic Berger IV, a video editor with over 100,000 Twitter followers, shared a video on Twitter with Falwell at CPAC at Liberty March 1 with a panel, including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Becki Falwell and Charlie Kirk.

“My boys always had guns in their hands… but as far as those cows you mentioned, I’ve got 100 cows and you just let Alexandria Cortez show up at my house and try to take my cows away,” Falwell said at CPAC at Liberty in 2019.

Falwell corrected Ocasio-Cortez via Tweet, calling her “dumb” and “a liar”.

Just over three hours later, he invited her to speak at Convocation.

Campus pastor David Nasser chimed in.

As of this posting, Ocasio-Cortez has not responded.