TobyMac, Social Club Misfits, Liberty Worship Collective to perform

Join Liberty University Dec. 30 and 31 for a festive event to bring in the New Year. Winterfest is Liberty’s annual festival filled with exciting artists, powerful speakers, performances and activities for all edges at Liberty’s Snowflex center. Performing artists include Liberty alumnus TobyMac, Christian rap duo Social Club Misfits, the Liberty Worship Collective and many more.

In addition to music, attendees can will hear sermons from speakers that will challenge them to step out in their faith and help prepare their hearts for the new year. The three main speakers include Evangelism professor for Liberty University and the Executive Director for the LU Shepherd’s Department Dr. David Wheeler, co-founder and executive director of Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters, Brody Holloway and Rick Gage, founder of evangelistic ministry GO TELL Ministries

Liberty is also bringing in talented performers to entertain the audience. The two headlining performers for Winterfest are the Outcast BMX Crew who will dazzle the audience with their stunt tricks and illusionist, Lady Houdini.

For more information on ticket prices, session times or any other questions pertaining to Winterfest activities, visit www.liberty.edu/winterfest.