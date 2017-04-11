That’s What Sarah Said

As I sat in church this past Palm Sunday, I pondered the news I read that morning that ISIS claimed the bombing of two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt, killing more than 40 people.

Egypt as a country declared a three-month state of emergency to recover from the bombings and help discover who carried out the attacks.

How lucky I am to not be afraid to go to church and worship with my friends and family? Why do I become so complacent to this privilege I have that so many

other Christians don’t?

I can’t imagine the sheer terror and chaos that went on in the churches Sunday morning as the believers went about their normal routine and were awakened to the fact they were under attack.

They were celebrating Palm Sunday, the Sunday Jesus rode into Jerusalem before his death and resurrection later that week.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, but it was unconfirmed who placed the explosive device under a seat in the first church in the city of Tanta.

At least 27 people died and 78 were injured at a place that is supposed to be a sanctuary for hurt and hopeless people.

My mind kept spinning during church.

I kept thinking about how comfortable I felt in church and how so many believers around the world are on the edge of their seats in church services wondering if the government or some terror organization is going to come take them away or even kill them on the spot.

Imagine not being able to comfortably close your eyes during prayer because you are worried about an attack.

Christian persecution is real.

We have no idea what that truly means in the U.S.

The North American church is so complacent that we often forget such persecution exists until another tragedy occurs.

We are only brought to our senses when the news headlines are displaying the next catastrophe.

As we all go to church this Easter weekend, yes, let’s celebrate the incomprehensible sacrifice Jesus made on the cross and then his miraculous resurrection, but let’s also be in prayer for our fellow Christians around the world who have to worry about being persecuted for attending an

Easter service.

