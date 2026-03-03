The Liberty University Baseball team swept its weekend series against Hofstra University Feb. 27 to March 1, winning 7-2, 13-2 and 10-7.

“I thought we competed well,” Head Coach Bradley LeCroy said. “We made a couple mistakes, but we were able to overcome them. Today was a good baseball game.”

The first runs for the Flames in the last game of the series were scored in the bottom of the third inning on a double by junior outfielder Ryan Drumm down the left-field line, which brought in junior infielder Tanner Marsh. The Flames tallied another run after junior infielder Dylan Grabowski reached first base on an error, bringing in Drumm and giving the Flames a 2-0 lead.

Hofstra battled back and took the lead in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the score to 3-2. Sophomore catcher Nick Biddle brought in two runs on a sacrifice bunt, then he scored on a groundout by graduate student outfielder JJ DeVito.

In the bottom of the fifth, Drumm tied the game, scoring on a wild pitch after hitting a single and stealing second base. The Pride quickly took back the lead in the following inning after Hofstra freshman infielder Daniel Escalante singled to center field, driving home sophomore catcher CJ Griggs to make the score 4-3.

Senior outfielder Nick Barone responded in the bottom of the sixth inning with a home run over the right field fence. This allowed the Flames to tie the score 4-4. The stalemate did not last long as Hofstra scored another run in the seventh inning in an attempt to pull away.

“Pitching’s good. I mean, one thing that got us today was the free pass, the walk,” LeCroy said. “It seemed like every time we did that, somebody scored. But they’ve been great all year, and they’ll correct that problem and be ready to go on Tuesday.”

Photos by Victoria Angelov – Liberty Champion

The eighth inning was a turning point for the Flames. Senior infielder Jaxon Sorenson launched a home run to right field, tying the game once more, 5-5. Later, Drumm was hit by a pitch after the Flames loaded the bases, giving the Flames a 6-5 lead. Junior infielder Riley DeCandido fired a three-RBI double to left field, clearing the bases and bringing the score to 9-5.

A single to left field by Grabowski allowed DeCandido to score, which gave the Flames a 10-5 lead.

“Offensively, we had a really good approach, and we’re kind of turning the corner. That’s where we’ve been struggling at, but I thought our guys competed, our approach was really good,” LeCroy said.

Hofstra battled back in the top of the ninth with two runs of their own, but graduate student pitcher Jake Potts closed the game on the mound, solidifying the Flames’ 10-7 win over the Pride.

“The biggest thing is we’ve won …,” LeCroy said. “The confidence and belief is huge. We’ve got momentum rolling into the next week. That’s the biggest thing we’re going to take from it.”

The Flames will travel to High Point, North Carolina to face High Point University March 3 at 4 p.m.

Wachowiack is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.