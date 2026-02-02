Liberty students take a stand at March for Life

Over 1,000 Liberty University students traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23 to defend the lives of the unborn at the 53rd annual March for Life. Students gathered at 4:30 a.m. to depart on 20 Liberty University buses that journeyed to Union Station for prayer before the event.

The prayer and devotion at Union Station was led by Ryan Helfenbein, the executive director of the Standing for Freedom Center, White Rose Resistance Founder Seth Gruber and Rep. John McGuire, R-Va.

The March for Life began in 1974 after the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion across the nation. After the ruling, men and women across the United States chose to gather in Washington for a march each year. On June 24, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned, handing the abortion decision back to the states. However, the March for Life continues to affirm that every life is a gift and exists to influence government officials to do the same.

This year’s March for Life rally began at noon near the Washington Monument. Liberty University students lined up and heard from anti-abortion advocates such as Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter and Vice President JD Vance.

“We know that life is a gift. … We know that babies are precious, because we know them and we love them, and we see the way they can transform our families,” Vance said.

Speaker Johnson approached the issue of abortion from a biblical worldview, explaining how America was founded on biblical principles and truth.

“The Founders understood that we are made in the image of our Creator, and that he is the one that gives us our inalienable rights: the rights of life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Johnson said. “Our rights do not derive from the government. They derive from God himself.”

The march began at the rally site and continued past the House office buildings on Independence Avenue toward the Library of Congress and ended at the Supreme Court. More than 150,000 citizens participated in the march, with people coming from all over the U.S.

Freshman Daniel Barnes said he was amazed at how many people across the nation gathered to support the anti-abortion movement.

“The most memorable moment for me was probably just getting there and seeing how many people were out there on a cold January day,” Barnes said. “… It was really cool to see how we all came together in unity to show support and help make a difference.”

Freshman Leianna Thomas said this was her first time going to the march and shared that the March for Life is not just a political protest but a way to live out the Gospel.

“It’s just a really great experience, because it also teaches you how to speak up for yourself and how to have … personal encouragement,” Thomas said. “It really helps you to rely on the Lord.”

For more information about the March for Life or to find state marches planned in 2026, visit marchforlife.org.



Gathje is the assistant feature editor for the Liberty Champion.