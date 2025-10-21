Local elementary school carnival event continues long-standing tradition 

Bedford Hills Elementary hosted its long-standing annual carnival event Oct. 18, which marks the second-consecutive year since its five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each classroom held a different activity where young students could participate. From mini golf and Plinko to a decorative bandage station and a haunted house, students lined up outside each room waiting for their turn. Stepping outside, the carnival also included horse rides, a bounce house, a dunk tank, face painting and more activities.

“Some of these games are the same games we’ve been doing for 30 years,” said Amanda Rumore, volunteer member of the parent-teacher organization (PTO) at Bedford Hills. “There are parents here that came to school, and they’re living it again with their kids.”

One parent reliving her time at the carnival is Jessica Hipskind, president of the PTO at Bedford Hills.

“I came here as a kid, so when my kids came here and there was no carnival … we wanted to bring it back,” Hipskind said. “I was the advocate for doing it again, which put me in the position to be the carnival chair.”

Many newer members of the school also enjoyed the event with their families, like kindergarten parent Yazen Sleem.

“It was fun petting the animals and getting to see all the different activities,” Sleem said. “It’s nice that they put that on for them all, to get everyone out here in the fall time.”

To host such an event, the elementary school partnered with a variety of local businesses through advertising and a silent auction.

“I literally went door to door for all of the silent auction items,” Hipskind said. “I reached out to anybody I knew in the community who had a business, and that is why you see only local businesses as sponsors.”

Last year, the carnival was able to raise $18,000 for the Bedford Hills PTO. This year, the goal amount has been increased as Hipskind looks toward the future of this annual school event.

“Not only are we catering to the Bedford Hills students, we’re trying to get the whole community involved,” Hipskind said. “So, with all the businesses we have donating, being here for the food trucks, the pony rides, … I think that more people are going to come to the carnival because they are actually hearing about it.”

According to the Bedford Hills PTO webpage, the other events the group hosts include the school’s book fairs, school improvement nights, the Spring Arts Showcase and more.

