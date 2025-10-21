Community gathers to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Viva La Cultura

People of all ages and cultures came together at the Academy Center of The Arts for Viva La Cultura Oct. 17 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn more about Hispanic and Latin cultures.

Attendees filed into the theater’s historic building for this free event. Opening with local Hispanic and Latin vendors, lines formed to try local Spanish food, and attendees perused fair-trade artisan work offered by Spearman Artisanry.

Spearman Artisanry is owned by Janett and Dwayne Spearman. The couple served as long-term missionaries in Central and South America before starting their business. Janett Spearman reflected on how these events impact the community and shape Lynchburg’s community.

“It lets the culture be known. The percentage of Hispanics in Lynchburg is about 2%, so it’s good for the people to know, the newcomers, there is a good size community,” Janett Spearman said.

The event moved from the lobby into the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. where attendees sat at colorfully decorated tables and enjoyed food together while Hispanic and Latin performers sang various songs. The crowd joined in and cheered them on.

Afterwards, the World of Dance Performing Arts Company performed a Bomba dance. Bomba is a cultural dance of Puerto Rican origin involving rhythmic drumbeats that mirror the movements of the dancer.

Throughout the performances, volunteers continued to welcome in more attendees, and the auditorium was filled with laughter and conversation.

Volunteer Sarah Lent shared how she believes these types of gatherings carry an important message for today’s world.

“It makes me happy that people feel safe to come out and celebrate,” Lent said. “These types of events that celebrate diversity and culture in America are more important now than ever.”

As the night went on, the celebration continued to kick into high gear, as DJ Ed brought music for a lively dance party. Everyone, from children to seniors, filled the dance floor, while he mixed a variety of Latin and Hispanic music. Volunteers handed out glowsticks, light up glasses and finger lights, creating a chorus of colors in the auditorium that reflected the vibrancy of the event.

Attendees danced the night away, cheering each other on and joining one another in different kinds of dance. No one was a stranger on the dance floor as people wove in and out of groups, dancing with family, friends and strangers.

“Dance brings everybody together,” attendee Brenci Patiño said.

Not only was this a time for the Hispanic and Latin community to come together and celebrate the unique aspects of their culture, but it was also a time to learn more about it.

“I think (events like this) are wonderful for those who are not familiar with the culture. It’s a window in,” Patiño said.

This year’s Viva La Cultura marks the second annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month the Academy Center of the Arts has hosted. The Academy hosts several events supporting local artists, culture and community. To see what other events they have coming up, visit www.academycenter.org/events/list.

