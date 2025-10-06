Picking the perfect pumpkin

The leaves on Liberty Mountain are starting to turn to that classic shade of warm amber, and the breeze contains the perfect amount of crisp autumn chill. The only thing missing to get into the seasonal spirit is a trip to a pumpkin patch this month.

With Liberty University located in the serene hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there is no shortage of family farms with great views and pick-your-own pumpkins. For those seeking a fall adventure, look no further than Central Virginia. Find the perfect place to visit with friends and enjoy this cozy season at one of these pumpkin patches in the area.

Smith’s Pumpkin Patch

This location has been an autumn staple for 31 years coming up on Oct. 31. Located on 6204 Fort Ave., Smith’s provides the perfect amount of fall fun just shy of 3 miles from campus.

Smith’s is locally owned and operated by Liberty alumni Chris and Lenaya Smith. Taking inspiration from a family member’s pumpkin patch, the Smiths decided to start one of their own, settling down in the heart of Lynchburg. Over three decades later, the patch is still a go-to spot for community members’ seasonal celebrations.

“Fast forward 31 years, now six children and tons of growth, … we have seen God’s hands of blessing on our business,” Chris Smith said.

The pumpkin patch has made a lasting impact on the Smith family, and they hope to share this blessing with locals and students in the area.

“Through this family business, we have seen our six children grow up with a strong work ethic and the knowledge to start their own businesses,” Chris Smith said. “I am so grateful for the Lord leading our family into this business and seeing the potential for the next generation to take over the reins.”

Smith’s is open until the end of October, providing weekend hayrides for $2 and the option to paint a pumpkin for $5.

Morris Orchard

For those who prefer apple cider over pumpkin spice, Morris Orchard is located only 30 minutes from Liberty. Morris Orchard visitors can explore the apple orchard and pumpkin patch in a quaint countryside getaway before discovering the sweet taste of fall in a cup of homemade cider.

Morris Orchard has pressed their own cider since the 1990s. The orchard offers gallons of cider for sale and cider slushies. To fully immerse in the fall spirit, pair the seasonal drinks with one of their apple cider donuts.

Get to Morris Orchard before the end of October to enjoy pumpkin picking while sipping your cider, and don’t forget to bring home a bag of hand-picked apples to commemorate the visit.

Layman Family Farms

If you are looking to get away for a scenic day trip, Layman Family Farms is the place to go. Located about 40 minutes from Liberty’s campus, the farm offers a multitude of activities and food options to choose from.

Layman Family Farms offers all the traditional pumpkin patch activities in addition to activities like paintball, an apple cannon, live music and more.

A day pass is $17.95 online or $20 at the gate.

Yoders’ Farm

Located about 10 miles from Liberty at 1134 Browns Mill Road, Yoders’ Farm provides a fall retreat without having to travel far.

“You’ll find acres of beautiful pumpkins that you can pick among the very vines they grew on,” co-owner Lowell Yoder, known as the “Pumpkin Guy,” said. “We also grow dozens and dozens of specialty pumpkins, so you’ll be sure to find a size, shape or color that’s just right for you.”

Visitors are able to not only get lost in the corn maze, but they can also use the Corn Maze app to compete for a spot on the leaderboard. Yoders’ Farm even provides a student discount for corn maze tickets, offering $9 admission for students upon showing their Flames Pass or other student ID card.

“We enjoy providing a simple, wholesome, family-friendly experience and sharing the farm that four generations of Yoders have enjoyed,” Yoder said. “It would be an honor to have you and your friends visit us this fall.”

White is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion.