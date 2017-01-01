90.9 The Light Online

90.9 FM The Light (WQLU) is a Top 40 College Christian music station located on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. In addition to music programming, The Light also broadcasts news programs and sports, including Liberty Athletics. It is our mission to reach our listeners with the Gospel of Jesus Christ while training the next generation of broadcasters that will go out and impact the world.

We take requests during live music programming on weekday nights and also have a number of specialty shows that broaden our musical base.