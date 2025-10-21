Devos with Davis: How God’s nature never changes

Every semester I have studied at Liberty University, I have admired walking around campus and looking at the scenic mountain landscape in the distance. It has become a habit of mine to look at the scenery and appreciate the impeccable beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains nestled among the trees.

From walking the brick pathways during the fall of my freshman year, withstanding one of the many rainstorms in my sophomore and junior years or basking in the glow of golden hour while sitting outside the library with a friend in my senior year, the mountains and the pathways on campus have remained the same, but the seasons have not.

While the constant flow of change during college can be exhilarating and fun, it can also be hard to not grow tired of the ever-changing environment, especially when it feels like the ground is shaky and uncertain. However, even if it feels like the world is unstable or unpredictable, I find comfort in Hebrews 13:8, which states, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” This verse serves as a clear reminder of God’s enduring faithfulness and his immutable nature. Even when it feels like all else is inconsistent, we can rest easy because God is always consistent.

There are numerous passages in both the Old and New Testaments that speak of God’s constant nature, from Malachi 3:6 that says the Lord never changes to Psalm 119:89, which states that his “word is firmly fixed in the heavens.” Scripture provides us with a clear blueprint and record of how God continues to remain the same, no matter the season, situation or timeline. He is beyond all and supersedes all of these aspects.

Anna Hixon, who is my dear friend and a doctoral student at Liberty, once told me that if you are waiting on God to move, focus on the character of God because he is always consistent and he never changes. It is key to remember that while humans will inevitably age and change for better or for worse, God will never cease loving us nor will his faithfulness ever end.

In Psalm 136, the passage repeats in all 26 verses that “his steadfast love endures forever.” If “every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change,” as James 1:17 states, then why not praise him in the midst of a changing environment?

While Ecclesiastes 3:1 states that “for everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven,” we as Christians should strive to continually commune with God because he is always the same. After all, his love endures forever.

Davis is the Editor-in-Chief for the Liberty Champion.