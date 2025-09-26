The Hero’s Journey: Cinema Senior Highlight 

As senior Ryan Poss approaches the completion of his Film Production and Content Development degree, the creation of his horror film “Umbrella Man” is currently underway for his capstone project.

Poss got the idea from brainstorming with his sister, a fellow horror aficionado.

“I was sitting at this bus stop earlier, and it was pouring rain, and I thought to myself, ‘What if there was just like some creep sitting next to me?’ and she said, ‘Ryan, write that down,’” Poss said.

Poss first discovered his love for the horror and suspense genres at age five, when his grandfather introduced him to the iconic thriller “Jaws” directed by Steven Spielberg. Poss’ desire to recreate the feelings he felt while watching the film became a catalyst for his interest in filmmaking.

With his new interest blossoming, a young Poss decided to experiment with Lego stop- motion on YouTube. Beginning with his first project, he created a Lego stop-motion recreation of “Jaws.” As Poss continued his visual motion experiments on YouTube, he never thought he would be able to create his own film, but seeing others publish their projects made his dream feel more achievable.

“Year after year, I would experiment with different stuff on YouTube,” Poss said. “I’d make my own little short films. They were all crappy, but every time I would, you know, usually add something to it, I would refine it a bit.”

He decided that he wanted to go to film school, but as a Georgia resident at the time, none of the options in his area were attainable.

Although he would not be staying in his home state, Poss felt the Lord had other plans for him when he found Liberty University’s Cinematic Arts program. After visiting the campus and touring the department during a College for A Weekend event, Poss applied and has been mastering his cinematic craft in Virginia ever since. As graduation approaches, Poss now has the opportunity to make his dream a reality with his own thesis film, an exhibition of the skills that he gained during his time studying at Liberty.

As the work begins, being truly passionate about the story he is telling is a necessary part of the senior thesis film process. The cinematic arts department has its students create their thesis film from concept to completion, as if they are truly making their own indie film. Students must write, fund and crew their thesis films themselves, with the help of the classes they’ve taken and the mentors assigned to the filming blocks.

Having wrapped up shooting on Sept. 10, “Umbrella Man” is expected to be seen at the Cinematic Arts showcase at the end of the school year, where the edited thesis films are shown publicly in the spring.

Ruyack and Wittenhagen are feature writers for the Liberty Champion.