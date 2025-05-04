Yard Sale concludes Student Activities events for the year

Students gathered on the Academic Lawn May 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Yard Sale, a popular event hosted by Student Activities.

The annual gathering of the makeshift market allows students to buy and sell thrifted clothes, as well as browse a variety of handmade and unique items sold by small businesses. More than 60 student vendors set up tables in the center of the Academic Lawn, while local Lynchburg businesses such as the Bagel & I, Nomad Coffee and Bevie joined in on the fun.

“Liberty students sell their dorm stuff or clothing that they don’t want on the Academic Lawn to other students,” Student Activities Event Supervisor Gabby Trotte said. “People are usually selling their clothes, old electronics, dorm things and more.”

According to Trotte, students can find good-quality items at this event.

“You can usually get some good steals off really nice clothes and dorm furniture — it’s the perfect place to go,” Trotte said.

Open to the public and free to attend, many Lynchburg locals and students came to the bustling event. With food and drink in hand, attendees browsed for special items and great deals. For students, the Yard Sale was an engaging break from studying during finals season.

The event was also an opportunity to support local small businesses as they showcased their items and made themselves known. From vintage thrift to hand-painted posters, handmade jewelry and more, many small businesses made their appearance at Yard Sale.

With students packing to leave for the summer, Yard Sale is purposefully planned for the end of each school year. Participants were able to make their red bins lighter and nab a little extra cash before leaving campus.

Graduate student CJ Ilan attended Yard Sale.

“As a student, I liked how there were a lot of people there, a lot of vendors that had a lot of different things,” Ilan said. “I was able to get a terrarium, books and a Google Home pod.”

Ilan also said the event provided much-needed time to rest from finals and socialize with others.

Yard Sale closed out the year as Student Activities’ final event of the semester. As the school year comes to a close, students can look forward to the exciting events planned for the upcoming semester.

To stay up to date on Student Activities events, visit www.Liberty.edu/sa.

Clinton is a Campus News reporter.