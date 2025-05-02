Worship through weight lifting

The Women’s Weight Training Club at Liberty University has assembled a group of like-minded women who meet on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the basement level of the Center for Natural Sciences to glorify God through pumping iron, gathering for fellowship and honoring their bodily temples.

“Not only are we gaining the community and memories that we share, but we are also establishing healthy habits, learning together, suffering together, lifting each other up, cheering each other on and bettering ourselves in a non-prideful way. Plus, it’s fun,” Grace Wegat, the president of the Women’s Weight Training Club said.

This club aims to provide women with a safe space for accountability among peers as well as fostering shared goals.

“It helps keep me accountable because there are other girls there who notice when I skip a week or when I’m not pushing myself as hard as I could,” club member Ava Bear said.

The club offers a space for women to exercise and try new things without the pressures of being in a commercial gym.

“My mission with the Women’s Weight Training Club is to help women learn how to do movements in a judgment-free environment so that they gain the confidence to exercise on their own when big gyms can be daunting for beginner lifters,” Wegat said.

In addition to the weekly workouts, the club hosts events such as PR (personal record) parties and squat challenges. At each workout or event, the club incorporates Christian music and a ready-made workout tailored to each skill level, ranging from 45 minutes to one hour.

“Women’s Weight Training Club takes a Christ-centered approach with Christian-based or clean music, transforming each Tuesday night into more than just a lift — we have fellowship,” Wegat said.

After each workout, most club members meet for dinner and fellowship in the campus dining hall. It is a chance for them to talk about the workout, connect with each other and share how God is working in their lives.

Whether it is a squat-focused leg day or a chest and triceps day, this club allows for physical growth while teaching women to care for their bodies.

Wegat holds the club to the standards set in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20: “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.”

She also said faith is an important aspect of the club’s workouts since each member is committed to honoring God wholeheartedly.

“Every workout can be an act of worship, but it doesn’t necessarily look the same on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes it’s surrender, sometimes it’s working through a battle, sometimes it’s gratitude and, most importantly, it’s faith,” Wegat said.

Faithfulness to God is a critical aspect of the club. It is with the intent to stay faithful to God’s commands that members take care of their bodies each week.

“I 100% believe that working out can be a form of worship as well as stewardship over one’s body,” Wegat said.

Wegat said many gym environments often reflect worldly values, as seen in how members interact and focus on themselves. She shared that having a Christian club that integrates faith and fitness for women has impacted many lives and continues to do so.

With around 10 members, the club is small enough to help women build strong relationships. To learn more about the Women’s Weight Training Club, visit @lu_womens_wt on Instagram. The club is open to all women, and it is only recommended to bring a water bottle, flat shoes on leg days and a good attitude.

