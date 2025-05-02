The 10 best places to travel after graduation

After all those sleepless nights studying, forgetting your social life and being hooked up to energy drinks like an IV, you have graduated. Whether for relaxation, exploration or historic connection, a vacation can provide a much-needed getaway from academia.

Here are 10 places to travel with friends and family to escape the college bubble without completely breaking the bank.

1. Galveston, Texas

A small island in the gulf, Galveston’s past as a port city has crafted a unique mixture of culture, architecture and history. Including a familiar Southern charm and a vast beach, Galveston promises a unique summer experience. Amusement parks Pier 21 and Pleasure Pier provide family-friendly attractions, while East Beach delivers the typical bustling beach experience. Visit one of the West End Pocket Parks for a more peaceful time in the sun. There are also condos to explore the beach and tiny homes close to the city, which provide easy access to historic homes like Moody Mansion.

2. Washington, D.C.

When planning a trip to Washington, D.C., food and hotel options are often the more expensive aspects. Because of this, booking an Airbnb is another suitable option. The numerous free Smithsonian museums, the Museum of the Bible and classic American monuments make the historical elements in D.C. ideal for history lovers. Understanding the nation’s legacy not only connects visitors to the past but also helps tourists better understand the present. Visiting the White House, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial helps to instill the legacy of those who came before and how we continue that legacy.

3. New York City, New York

In NYC, booking a hotel in New Jersey or Pennsylvania and taking the train into the city can save on parking fees. The city can be fully experienced by exploring Central Park or Riverside Park, taking the free Staten Island Ferry, ascending the Empire State Building or wandering Chinatown and Jackson Heights. For nature explorers, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens occasionally offers free community tickets as well.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is steeped in American history, and the Freedom Trail guides you through sixteen historic sites, including the Boston Common, the Boston Public Library, and the USS Constitution Museum. Boston’s cobblestone streets and long-standing graveyards speak to its rich character, whereas Christopher Columbus Park provides a tranquil spot for tourists and locals alike. Before the trip comes to an end, baseball fans should plan on sporting their navy and red to support the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. About an hour outside of the city, nearby towns like Framingham can be a cheaper and safer alternative for tourists to stay in. By taking the South Station train to the city, guests can overlook the water at Back Bay.

5. Acadia, Maine

National Parks are your friend when it comes to inexpensive trips, and Acadia packs the same sense of wonder as any western park. Hike the Beehive Loop Trail, take a whale watching tour, kayak on Eagle Lake, explore the coast and bask in the fresh air under a starry sky. Bar Harbor is a titular tourist town and attracts crowds from docking cruise ships, so stay in the inner city to avoid crowds.

6. Zion, Utah

Sarting postgrad travels in Salt Lake City is a good option for new graduates looking to experience the scenic locations of the West. However, the region has captivated people for centuries for its vast and majestic landscapes. A sense of peace and reflection can oftentimes be found in places like the Canyon Overlook, the Kayenta Trail and the Emerald Pools. The surrounding area also offers outdoor activities like horseback riding, camping and ATV riding.

7. Ocean City, Maryland

For some travelers, a vacation is not about history or reflection but rather a time to relax, tan and return home revitalized after enjoying the sunshine. Highlights for Ocean City include the horse-dominated Assateague Island, the boardwalk and the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center, which has free admission. The Surf Villa Hotel and the Sea Breeze Inn are decent lodging options, but traveling in early May is best to avoid crowds and expensive summer prices.

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

For something more local, Virginia Beach has First Landing State Park for relaxing on the beach or hiking along trails. Visit places like the Virginia Beach oceanfront and the Cape Henry Lighthouse, or stroll through the Virginia Legends Walk to hear about famous Virginians like Edgar Allan Poe and Ella Fitzgerald. Visitors can also choose to paddle alongside dolphins on a kayak tour or go to see the massive King Neptune statue at Neptune’s Park.

9. San Antonio, Texas

Hotel prices are fairly reasonable in this Texas town, and there’s plenty of eccentric Airbnb houses. San Antonio combines cowboy culture, Tex-Mex food and old Spanish architecture to create a colorful townscape. Venture to the Japanese Tea Garden, the 15-mile San Antonio River Walk, the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, the Alamo or the Natural Bridge Caverns to find an adventure fit for any personality.

10. San Juan, Puerto Rico

If you’re looking to travel beyond the states, Puerto Rico is an ideal destination to explore. Puerto Rico does not require a passport and most things are cheaper. A culture shock is a one way to remind yourself that a life outside school does exist. An Airbnb or a hostel are the cheapest options here. Activities like touring the rich history of Old San Juan, relaxing on pristine beaches and visiting El Yunque National Forest offer a tropical experience and a refreshing change of scenery.

At its best, a senior trip can connect you to history, provide much needed relaxation and broaden your understanding of the beauty of creation. For more ideas, adventure student travel provides helpful tips for your next trip.

Glass is an Arts & Culture writer.