Students “Pass It On”

LU Serve is hosting the Pass It On: Practice Generosity charity drive, providing students the opportunity to donate clothes, shoes and household items to the Lynchburg community from April 30 through May 7.

Residential students can donate on campus at the parking lot adjacent Slim Chickens as well as the marching band field, the Gwin lot near South Tower and the Speakman parking lot outside the School of Business. These donations will be collected by One Community One Voice and will be distributed to families and individuals in need.

Commuter students can also drop off their donations at the Agape Center Lynchburg located at 3026 Carroll Avenue.

“What ended up happening was that the LU Serve office vetted two Christian organizations in the area and donated all of the things that were donated last year. They gave them to these two organizations (One Community One Voice and Agape Center Lynchburg) to bless any families in the area,” Kate Rivers, project coordinator for LU Serve, said.

The Office of Spiritual Development, LU Serve and Residence Life came up with the idea of a donation drive for students moving out for May 2024, which resulted in the creation of Pass It On: Practice Generosity in Fall 2023 according to Rivers.

“We’re doing this … because it’s an actual organization that is in our local community. And so, the donations are going right from our students — things as they are moving out, things that they don’t want anymore,” Rivers said.

Rivers noted how this drive is unique from a Christian perspective. She said this donation drive is focused on blessing the families and individuals in the Lynchburg community.

“There’s similar drives that happen on other college campuses, but nothing to the extent that the Pass It On donation drive does, nor with the Christian focus behind it,” Rivers said.

The Pass It On: Practice Generosity campaign accepts new or gently used clothing and shoes, but they do not accept stained, torn or moldy items. Small household items are also accepted for donations to the community. The only items that are prohibited are food, drinks, large household items, dirty clothes, weapons and damaged items. Larger furniture items can be donated to the Agape Center Lynchburg.

For more information, visit www.liberty.edu/osd/lu-serve/pass-it-on.

Simpson is a Campus News reporter.