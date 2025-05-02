Student travel to Pittsburgh for conference

A group of Liberty University students traveled to Pittsburgh to showcase their research for the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) at Duquesne University April 7-9.

NCUR is a forum for undergraduate students to present their work across all disciplines. It attracts thousands of students and faculty mentors annually.

Accompanied by Nathan Valle, assistant professor of English, nine students presented findings on history, literature and science, and gained exposure to the broader academic community

Sophomore Cohen Kern’s presentation explored the root cause of the Rwandan Genocide, focusing on how European colonialism created artificial divisions in Rwandan society. Challenging the misconception of a historic ethnic hatred between the two groups, Kern’s work is also relevant to modern worldwide issues.

“How can we learn from the Rwandan genocide? And … take these lessons and apply that to … other conflicts that are growing in the world now?” Kern asked.

Also interested in history, senior Jacob Slusser investigated how World War II military service impacted some of baseball’s greatest players. His research revealed how stars like Warren Spahn, an American professional pitcher, and Yogi Berra, an American professional catcher and outfielder, gained confidence and maturity from their wartime experiences that later bolstered their athletic careers.

Other presenters of historical research at the conference included junior William Maass, senior Kyla Wolslegel, junior Katelyn Cassady, junior Sydney Gilbert and senior Sarah Rogers.

Maass examined military tactics concerning the Battle of Ia Drang during the Vietnam War, while Wolslegel researched Operation Flintlock, the 1944 U.S. invasion of Kwajalein Atoll, and ramifications it caused during World War II.

In reviewing the responses of Protestant churches to Nazi Germany, Cassady’s work focused on influential figures like Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Martin Niemoller. Her findings underscored the church’s responsibility to uphold morality in the face of injustice. Cassady also appreciated the opportunity to openly share her faith during the conference.

“It was a really unique opportunity… to engage with people who have never heard the gospel and get to share that and explain how that drove my research,” Cassady said.

Gilbert presented on the myriad of women’s roles in Virginia manumission, and Rogers explored the lasting impact of the Yalta Conference on East Asian geopolitics.

Junior Jadyn Brueske, the sole English major among the presenters, explored mental illness treatments utilized in Cuba during Fidel Castro’s regime, comparing the book “Dreaming in Cuban” to historical conditions.

Along with several other students, Brueske appreciated the opportunity to learn about a variety of subjects and engage with research in areas she might not have been exposed to otherwise.

“I think it’s always just interesting to … get out of your way of thinking and interact with other people,” Brueske said.

Representing the sciences, senior Elizabeth Williams showcased an herbarium — a natural history collection of plants — of Candler’s Mountain.

“Their first question was, ‘What is an herbarium?’ And so, I was excitedly walking them through what exactly it encompasses … and the significance of it,” Williams said.

For many of these students, this was their first time presenting research in a public setting. Several attendees mentioned that the experience helped them feel more comfortable and self-assured about their presenting skills.

“I think it gave me confidence in doing research and presenting research more specifically,” Maass said.

Valle enjoyed seeing the students speak and was impressed by their professionalism, thoroughness and insight.

“There was a depth to their research … that just came through in casual conversation that was just remarkable,” Valle said.

Beyond showcasing their work, the students explored the city of Pittsburgh by visiting the Duquesne Incline, attending a Pirates game and perusing several restaurants in the area.

Brinkerhoff is a Campus News Reporter