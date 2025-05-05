Pope dies at 88

Pope Francis died April 21at the age of 88.

According to PBS Francis was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, the oldest of five children. He joined the Jesuit order and served as a priest in Argentina for many years. He eventually became a bishop for the Diocese of Buenos Aires and then a cardinal in 2001, according to PBS. Francis became the first pope from Latin America when he was elected in 2013.

Francis was known for his passion for the poor and his desire to meet people where they are.

“He established direct contact with individuals and peoples, eager to be close to everyone, with a marked attention to those in difficulty … (and) the least among us,” said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

Additionally, he was known as “a pope of the people” for his simple lifestyle choices and willingness to interact with his constituents, according to the National Catholic Reporter

The papacy of Francis had a significant effect on the Catholic Church. Francis deviated from the traditional Catholic teachings in a few areas. According to The Associated Press his positions on LGBTQ+ issues were controversial within the Catholic Church, as the Vatican allowed blessings for same-sex couples, but not marriage ceremonies, during his time as pope, which had not been allowed previously.

In addition, Francis caused conflict when he made it easier for divorced and remarried Catholics to take Communion by making the annulment process easier, according to PBS.

Despite some of Francis’ debated liberal positions, he maintained the Catholic Church’s stance that abortion is morally wrong and that life is worthy of protection, according to PBS.

After battling pneumonia and other health issues, Francis died April 21, the day after Easter Sunday. According to the National Catholic Reporter Francis made his final public appearance the day before at Mass in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Francis was buried April 26 at Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The National Catholic Reporter states that most popes are buried in Vatican City, but Francis chose to be buried in a wooden coffin at a church in Rome.

“The procession also reflected the Jesuit pope’s simple style and his namesake, Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor,” according to the National Catholic Reporter.

Following the Pope’s death, speculations began regarding the next candidate who will fill the position.

According to the BBC some of the top contenders for the position include Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle and Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdo.

Due to the growth of the Catholic Church in African nations, the BBC has suggested the possibility of an African pope. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson from Ghana are possible candidates.

The Cardinals will meet in the Vatican May 7 to begin voting for the next leader of the Catholic Church.

