10 ways to avoid end-of-semester burnout

Finals are here. In the midst of turning in big papers and planning for presentations, burnout is often a by-product of end-of-semester stress. By the end of the 15 weeks, most students have little to no motivation. Here are 10 ways to help with academic stress and burnout.

1.Create a study schedule.

The most beneficial way to create and stick to a schedule is to use a planner. Getting ahead of finals week can help make the preparation go more smoothly. When finals roll around, everything tends to merge together, and students are able to feel more confident in their performance when they utilize a schedule. Having a planner will help with clarity and can help to lighten the burden of finals week.

2.Make time for the activities you enjoy.

Within the schedule that is created, make time for things that make you happy. Whether it be running, reading, crafting or another hobby, setting aside specific times for hobbies that bring you joy will improve your overall well-being. Ultimately, that break from the time in the library will be beneficial to your mental health.

3.Take plenty of breaks.

One of the quickest ways to slip into burnout is forgetting to take brain breaks. For students wondering how to plan breaks in between mountains of projects and studying, the Pomodoro Technique has proven to be a helpful solution. According to the Pomodoro Technique’s website, this method allows students to manage their time by working continually for 25 minutes with five-minute breaks in between. The Pomodoro Technique can help the brain to better focus on the task at hand, helping students achieve maximum success at the end of the semester.

4.Prioritize sleep.

It is hard to focus on anything when your only source of energy is too much caffeine. Although the days leading up to finals are often overshadowed by sleepless study nights and never-ending cups of coffee, prioritizing rest is a necessary task. It is recommended that students get a minimum of 7-9 hours of sleep to operate at their maximum potential, according to the National Library of Medicine.

5.Stay connected.

During finals week, stay connected with people. Spending time with your friends and family can help you combat depression and anxiety during finals week. There are also many on-campus resources to aid students in their academic and mental success, including Liberty Univeristy’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the Academic Success Center.

6.Attend relaxing campus events.

The Jerry Falwell Library is hosting “De-Stress: Find Your Treasure” from April 30 to May 6. Visit the library for games, massage chairs, therapy dogs and more. Events like these help students learn to manage anxiety and pursue academic excellence as they round out the year.

7.Learn to say no.

Sometimes saying no is the best choice for one’s physical and mental health during finals. Especially when the weather warms up in the spring, the temptation to mentally check out can often seem like a better alternative than hitting the books. But balancing a social life with schoolwork is necessary for success in college. So, even if that means declining the occasional invitation, learn to prioritize what is important.

8.Communicate with your professors.

Professors are here to help if you need anything. For those who feel as though it’s a struggle to make it to the finish line of the semester, reaching out to a trusted professor could be what’s needed to increase motivation prior to exams. Make sure to utilize office hours or even schedule other meetings with your professors to help with any misunderstood information or to get some extra academic guidance.

9.Pray.

No matter what kind of stressors students are balancing during one of the busiest times of the semester, God is always here to listen. In 1 John 5:14, scripture states that God always hears us when we call upon his name in the midst of our daily routine. Even during a stressful final week, God cares and wants to listen to you. In 1 Peter 5:7, God tells us to cast all of our anxieties and worries upon him because he cares for us. So, submit your requests to God and allow him to remove your worries and redirect your focus.

10.Choose healthy foods and exercise.

Lastly, during finals week it is vital that you eat well, drink plenty of water and exercise. According to Mayo Clinic, moving your body helps to relieve stress, inducing endorphins that produce feelings of happiness and reduce feelings of pain. But to exercise well, one needs to eat healthy foods that trigger brain movement and provide energy for the body. These foods include fish, dark chocolate, berries, greens and coffee, according to Medical News Today.

Whether this is your first or last finals week at Liberty, be sure to practice these 10 tips to improve your experience and finish the year well.

Jones is a Feature writer.